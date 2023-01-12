U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,104.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,470.25
    -6.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.70
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6670
    -0.7580 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,219.11
    +801.83 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    +19.13 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,473.91
    +27.91 (+0.11%)
     

BLUETTI Starts A New Year with Surprises and Special Event

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a well-known solar generator brand, kickstarts a themed promotion from January 10th to 26th, 2023, to celebrate the new year and Australia Day. Besides, it is holding an open call for "BLUETTI Heroes" among its global users to make documentaries.

BLUETTI Hero Recruitment

All BLUETTI users can apply to be a BLUETTI hero this year. About 15 applicants will be selected to participate in the filming of documentaries. After the publication of documentaries, every hero can pick any BLUETTI products priced at $1000 as a gift.

AC300+ B300-Modular Power Backup System

With a modular approach, the AC300&B300 combo allows for easy upgrade to an all-house power system to every need, maxing out at 12,288Wh. The AC300 inverter can comfortably power all regular household appliances with 3,000W continuous output and 6,000W surge capability. Its recharging rate can top 5,400W if combining 3,000 AC input and 2,400 solar input, which is supported by two separate MPPT controllers.

AC200MAX All-in-one Power Beast

A successor to the AC200P, the AC200 Max ramps up the technology and offers expandable options with additional battery modules, such as two B230 to 6,144Wh and two B300 to 8,192Wh. Even standalone, it has 2,048Wh power in the belly and can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices via its 14 outlets, plus two wireless charging pads on top. There are seven ways to top up this all-round power beast, including 1400W AC and solar dual charging.

EP500 Home Emergency Power

This massive power station features a 5,100Wh capacity and a 2,000W inverter, 14 outlets, great for home emergencies and off-grid living. For easy mobility, it's equipped with four smooth and solid wheels on the bottom. It does not take much time to recharge the large battery. Combining solar and AC charging inputs up to 1,800W, the EP500 can be recharged in just 3.3 hours. It also supports 24/7 UPS to protect essential loads from outages.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.au

Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial

(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)
(PRNewsfoto/BLUETTI POWER INC)

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to ditch Broadcom, Qualcomm for in-house chip development: Reports

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why Apple is looking to move its chips and displays in-house.

  • Is Verizon the New Cable Bundle?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is no longer just a mobile phone network -- it's providing broadband services and now bundling with streaming providers. This is the new cable bundle, like it or not. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan.

  • Could Roku's Latest Move Turn Things Around for the Stock?

    Share prices of streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell sharply over the past year and are down more than 76% from their 52-week high of $190.50. Roku's business centers around its popular streaming sticks that people can use to convert a regular TV into a smart TV that can use apps and easily access multiple streaming platforms, like Netflix or Disney+. Roku even has its own channel that offers free content.

  • Micron Faces Long Downturn as Samsung Keeps Investing

    The memory chip markets are in severe oversupply, the worst imbalance since the financial crisis. The entire supply chain is drowning in inventory, and some manufacturers are aggressively cutting production and slowing down capital spending plans in efforts bring the situation back under control. One of those manufacturers pulling back is Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

  • Nvidia Has Another Problem. Gamers Aren’t Buying Its New Graphics Card.

    Nvidia's new cards usually sell out immediately. Its latest model is sitting on shelves after getting lukewarm reviews.

  • There’s a brewing ‘AI arms race’ and Microsoft’s ChatGPT play is ‘a potential game changer,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Microsoft's proposed investment in OpenAI is a "smart poker move" as A.I. advances, Wedbush's top tech analyst argues.

  • It’s Not Just You: 5G Is a Big Letdown

    In 2022, 61% of U.S. cellular customers accessed 5G networks, according to Global Wireless Solutions, a network testing and research company. Verizon says it’s got the “5G America’s been waiting for.” T-Mobile had Miley Cyrus belt out, “Faster speeds nationwiiiiiide!” Yet those tiny 5G indicators on our phones haven’t brought most of us much—except maybe a higher bill or a faster-draining battery.

  • Apple’s VR headset won’t save the company from its iPhone dependence

    Apple will launch its first mixed-reality headset this year. But it's not going to replace the iPhone for the tech giant.

  • Are These New Processors a Game Changer for AMD Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and the various new products it announced during CES 2023. While CES is mainly a trade show for the consumer market, AMD took the opportunity to showcase some exciting data center processors.

  • Microsoft Has a Plan to Crush Google

    Just weeks after OpenAI launched ChatGPT, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now reportedly working on a way to incorporate it into its Bing search engine. When OpenAI released its new ChatGPT AI bot -- a large language model (LLM) capable of writing code and telling jokes -- on Nov. 30, one of the first investor takeaways was that it could be a threat to Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. Alhough ChatGPT isn't connected to the internet, the implications of the interface are wide-ranging, and it's easy to see how it could challenge, if not replace, Google as it already gives better and clearer answers on some subjects.

  • Invest In a Booming Market: 2 Cloud Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The cloud computing market is developing quickly, and 2023 is an excellent time to invest in the burgeoning industry.

  • T-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint Mobile

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is considering an acquisition of Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider backed by actor Ryan Reynolds, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologu

  • Apple could bring once-abhorred touchscreens to computers in 2025: report

    Apple Inc. (AAPL) is working on making touch-screen Macs that could roll out in 2025, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Under those plans, which could still change, such a rollout could come as part of a bigger update to the MacBook Pro, according to Bloomberg, which noted that Macs have brought in more sales for Apple than iPads over the past several years. The possible move comes after Apple’s rivals have rolled out computer touchscreens, and despite opposition from the company’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs, Bloomberg noted.

  • Microsoft's ChatGPT investment could create 'game-changer' AI search engine

    Microsoft is going all in on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence technology that could power a new search engine that could disrupt the dominance of Google.

  • Intel Rolls Out Design Aimed at Winning Back Server Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. released chips with its delayed server design that are key to regaining control of one of the most lucrative markets in computing. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Stari

  • Why the Metaverse (and Meta) Flopped in 2022

    Meta Platforms was one of the most disappointing companies of the last year. A big reason was its metaverse strategy.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum and cardano rise as crypto rally continues

    The cryptocurrency market has hit the ground running in 2023 shrugging off the tragedies of the previous year with some blue chip tokens posting double digit gains in the past week.

  • Microsoft looks to invest $10B in ChatGPT owner, report says

    In what could be a move to strengthen its own products with OpenAI's technology, Microsoft is said to be considering an investment in the company that's gone viral recently with its imitation of human speech.

  • 2 Formerly Sizzling-Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Amid the bear market, growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) now sell at significant discounts and much lower valuations, a condition that could spark a revival in these two formerly hot stocks. The value proposition of its specific platform is twofold. Before the data cloud, companies would have to store data on private servers.

  • Robinhood to Delist Bitcoin SV, Market Sell Remaining User Balances

    The company warned that customers have until January 25 to transfer or withdraw their coins.