BLUETTI's Green Holiday Campaign to Celebrate Easter Sustainably

SYDNEY, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of clean energy storage solutions, has announced its Easter Campaign, which will run from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16. This event allows customers to prepare for their Easter holiday with a range of renewable power backup options. Moreover, its brand-new mobile power AC180 will go on sale on May 4.

BLUETTI Easter Campaign

To further promote the off-grid experience, BLUETTI will launch a new mid-size model - AC180 in Australia. The AC180 is equipped with a 1,152Wh LFP battery and an 1,800W inverter, which can deliver up to 2,700W of power in Power Lifting mode. Plus, the AC180 supports 500W solar charging and up to 1,440W turbo charging, 0-80% SOC only takes about 45 minutes, plenty of power for garden parties and outdoor picnics.

The sought-after EB200P has 2,048Wh capacity and 2,200W inverter to power most appliances including fridges, TVs, computer, stereo, coffee machine, air conditioners (8,000 BTU), etc. The built-in durable LiFePO4 battery can ensure 3,500+ life cycles before reaching 80% capacity. The EB200P supports up to 900W solar input, charging to 100% SOC in 3-3.5 hours, and dual charging: AC+Solar (max. 1400W) or dual AC (1000W in total) to halve the recharging time.

There are two flagship products similar to the EB200P, AC200MAX and AC200P. They come with a roughly same capacity and output power.

The portable EB3A and EB70 make going green more accessible. The EB3A has a 268Wh capacity and 600W output power. The EB70 is more powerful, for 716Wh and 1,000W. With extreme portability and fast charging capability, they are suitable for various outdoor scenarios.

Go solar with the BLUETTI PV120, PV200, PV350 and PV420. They use multi-layered ETFE for higher efficiency and longer life. With a conversion rate of 23.4%, the solar panels can sip the sun's energy at high speed and keep solar generators in full bar.

