U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.20
    -66.18 (-1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,346.10
    -283.23 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,088.44
    -329.10 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.06
    -11.46 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    +0.44 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0133 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3610
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8590
    +0.4090 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,892.48
    -345.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.15
    -0.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.17
    -40.83 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

BlueVine Doubles Revolving Credit Facility With Atalaya to Better Serve Small Businesses

·3 min read

Increased credit capacity to enable BlueVine to deliver much-needed capital to its 450,000 customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine today announced it has increased the size of its BlueVine Line of Credit warehouse debt facility with Atalaya by two new lenders, both advised by 20 Gates Management, and increasing the committed amount to $150M, with the ability to upsize the facility to $300M.

Additionally, BlueVine announced it has restarted its Line of Credit forward flow program with multiple previous and new buyers, with the capacity to sell hundreds of millions in originations annually. These financing partnerships will enable BlueVine to further grow its Line of Credit lending product to advance its mission of supporting small and medium-sized businesses across the country, while further diversifying its funding sources with highly valued long-term partners.

"With a record number of more than 5 million small businesses formed in the U.S. in 2021, access to credit will be more important than ever," said Robin Poore, Vice President of Capital Markets at BlueVine. "BlueVine relies on our strong financing partnerships to ensure we continue to have the meaningful capability to serve our small business clients and the growing small business community."

Access to flexible funds on demand can be a lifeline for small businesses during difficult times – according to SEC data, 89 percent of early-stage entrepreneurs rely on loans or lines of credit compared with other methods of raising capital. BlueVine is committed to providing even the smallest of small businesses with the credit and resources they need to grow and thrive.

The increased credit facility builds on BlueVine's existing strong relationships with lenders; the funds also underscore BlueVine's partners' confidence in the company's ability to underwrite and service small and medium businesses during economic recovery.

To learn more about growing and scaling small businesses with BlueVine's Line of Credit, please visit https://www.bluevine.com/line-of-credit/.

About BlueVine
BlueVine provides small and medium-sized businesses with fast and simple access to financial services built with them in mind. BlueVine's advanced online platform offers an intuitive, convenient solution designed to meet the banking and working capital needs of today's business owners with a suite of products including BlueVine Business Checking, Payments, and Line of Credit. Based in Redwood City, California, BlueVine has served more than 450,000 small and medium-sized businesses and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluevine.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Christina Cole
Director of Communications & Brand, BlueVine
650-252-1980
press@BlueVine.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluevine-doubles-revolving-credit-facility-with-atalaya-to-better-serve-small-businesses-301474933.html

SOURCE BlueVine

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • Amazon Reports Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    The earnings spotlight turns to Amazon.com, and scrutiny will be even more intense than usual in the wake of reports by Meta and Alphabet.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0...

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]

  • Spotify shares sink after subscriber forecast falls short

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Spotify and the decline of its stock as the music streaming company forecasts lower subscriber growth in Q1.

  • Nokia Reinstates Dividend, Sets New, Long-Term Margins Target

    The Finnish telecom company sets a new long-term target for operating margins of at least 14%, replacing its earlier 2023 target of between 11% and 13%.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged 24% in January

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) took it on the chin again in January, falling another 24.8% for the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It follows a 23% crash in December, meaning the solid state battery maker has lost more than three quarters of its value from its November 2021 high. The passage of the infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden had sent QuantumScape's shares soaring as $10.3 billion in the massive $1 trillion plan was specifically targeted toward electric car grid and battery-related investments.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks tumble following Facebook earnings miss

    A recent winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, sending the Nasdaq down more than 2% at Thursday's open.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]