BlueVoyant Acquires Concanon to Augment the Deployment of End-to-End Splunk® Cloud Platform Capabilities

·4 min read

Acquisition and $30 million in incremental funding from existing investors strengthen BlueVoyant's long-term strategic partnership with Splunk

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company, today announced the acquisition of global professional services and big data solutions consultancy, Concanon, to provide the services and solutions to further empower Splunk customers worldwide and to maximize their investments in Splunk Cloud Platform.

With this acquisition, Concanon becomes a standalone but wholly-owned subsidiary of BlueVoyant. Concanon will coordinate services through BlueVoyant's Modern SOC for Splunk® Cloud Platform, featuring 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR), and powered by BlueVoyant's 24/7 cloud-based managed security operations center (SOC).

The acquisition will enable Concanon to expand their services to Splunk customers to optimize their investment and accelerate migration to the Splunk Cloud Platform by leveraging BlueVoyant's technology and expertise. Customers will benefit from a turnkey offering that delivers security at scale and customized for them which can be monitored 24/7 by BlueVoyant's fully remote Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOCaaS). Supporting this acquisition, BlueVoyant will receive $30 million in incremental funding from existing investors, helping to stimulate further growth in its global portfolio of managed Splunk security capabilities.

"We continue to see an exponential rise in customers moving to the cloud, exposing a critical need to deploy cloud-native security technologies to take advantage of more robust integrations across clouds and software as a service products," said Milan Patel, Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant. "Acquiring Concanon enables BlueVoyant to provide end-to-end services to customers already in the Splunk Cloud Platform and to those customers who are interested in migrating. This includes onboarding, ongoing maintenance, and 24/7 security monitoring."

A digital-first organization with offices worldwide, Concanon specializes in delivering a holistic suite of extensive Splunk professional services solutions. Concanon services include consulting, implementation and customization services, enabling organizations to maximize their investment in Splunk technologies. Layering BlueVoyant's tailored MDR services onto its existing offerings will enable Concanon to help organizations better secure mission-critical assets.

BlueVoyant Modern SOC for Splunk Cloud Platform key features include:

  • Splunk Cloud Platform Accelerator – Security consulting workshops to build use cases, dashboarding, and rapid deployment of Splunk Cloud Platform.

  • 24/7 Security Monitoring – Alerting, triage, threat indicator enrichment, and investigations.

  • Splunk Cloud Platform Concierge – BlueVoyant's Splunk Cloud Platform Concierge Engineers provide ongoing use-case and detection management as well as customization for Splunk Cloud Platform customers to maximize their investment.

Mike Cormier, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Concanon, said: "Our mission is to ensure that our customers can evolve insights by not only trusting in their data but ensuring that their data is secure. We pride ourselves on helping customers solve tough business problems with innovative solutions by extracting the right data, implementing understandable processes to enhance and enrich that data, and having the right amount of time to make the best decisions possible. The marriage between BlueVoyant and Concanon will enable us to do that at scale".

Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk, added: "The combination of BlueVoyant and Concanon means that customers now have access to both a seasoned Splunk partner and best-of-breed security operations service provider. Fusing the two offerings enables us to serve our Splunk customers better and grow our ecosystem of partners".

Jim Rosenthal, CEO at BlueVoyant, concluded, "BlueVoyant's investment in Concanon is the next step in aligning our offerings so that we can continue to enhance the Splunk ecosystem, and deliver superior SOC services to Splunk customers".

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, works as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America, and Budapest. Visit www.bluevoyant.com.

BlueVoyant Press Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR (North America)
T: 001 410-302-9459
E: ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

Jim Pople
C8 Consulting (EMEA & APAC)
T: +44 7955 030191
E: jim@c8consulting.co.uk

Eduardo Avella
Grupo Albion (LATAM)
T: +571 7 495 495
E: eavella@grupoalbion.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluevoyant-acquires-concanon-to-augment-the-deployment-of-end-to-end-splunk-cloud-platform-capabilities-301388061.html

SOURCE BlueVoyant

