BlueVoyant Grows Asia Pacific and Japan Operations with Expanded Presence in Singapore

·3 min read

Cybersecurity veteran, Sumit Bansal, appointed as vice president Asia Pacific and Japan

SINGAPORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, an industry-leading internal and external cyber defense platform, today announced expanded portfolio operations of cybersecurity services in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In addition, BlueVoyant announced the appointment of Sumit Bansal as vice president APJ.

BlueVoyant is adding Singapore as a regional headquarters and will be expanding its local team to focus on specifically-designed services. This includes Third-Party Cyber Risk Management, which helps protect against, and remediate, threats in the supply chain or the vendors they are connected to. Along with other services, BlueVoyant will also offer its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities that give customers the ability to control their own data in the Microsoft or Splunk cloud environments.

Bansal brings to BlueVoyant more than 30 years of cybersecurity and network technology experience in APJ. He has led hypergrowth and rapid market expansion, including time at Nokia, RSA, and Symantec. He most recently served as managing director, South East Asia and Korea, at cybersecurity company Sophos.

"We are excited to bring our end-to-end cybersecurity portfolio to more organizations in APJ to keep them one step ahead of the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats they face," said Paul "PK" Kleinschnitz, chief commercial officer at BlueVoyant. "Our expanded presence in APJ will provide local organizations the tools they need to protect their digital ecosystem inside and out. Sumit has the right experience to lead our newly expanded team and give APJ organizations the robust support they deserve."

The new Singapore regional headquarters join BlueVoyant's existing regional headquarters in the Philippines. The company has significant partnerships with key businesses and industries in the Philippines. BlueVoyant also has an existing presence and key partnership with Telstra in Australia and New Zealand.

"I am excited about the opportunity to bring third-party cyber risk protection to organizations in APJ, as many big breaches have come from connections to organizations' vendors and their networks," said Bansal. "The external ecosystem is often an organization's weak link and BlueVoyant is especially able to detect and mitigate these risks. BlueVoyant also brings industry-leading, cloud-based internal defense with 24/7 detection and response, among other best-in-class services."

BlueVoyant recently announced the close of its $250-million Series D, led by Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm founded and spearheaded by former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin, with participation from new investors as well as existing investors. The company also recently announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BlueVoyant to its annual Security 100 list, as well as awarded BlueVoyant the prestigious 5-star rating in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

About BlueVoyant

At BlueVoyant, we recognize that effective cybersecurity requires active prevention and defense across both your organization and supply chain. Our proprietary data, analytics, and technology, coupled with deep expertise, work as a force multiplier to secure your full ecosystem.

Accuracy. Actionability. Timeliness. Scalability.

Founded in 2017 by former Fortune 500 and former government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has presence in Washington, D.C., Maryland, San Francisco, Israel, Philippines, Singapore, Canada, U.K., Spain, Australia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Panama. Visit https://www.bluevoyant.com/.

BlueVoyant Press Contact
Jennifer Schlesinger
E: jenny.schlesinger@bluevoyant.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluevoyant-grows-asia-pacific-and-japan-operations-with-expanded-presence-in-singapore-301524429.html

SOURCE BlueVoyant

SOURCE BlueVoyant

