U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.32
    +60.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,153.37
    +334.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,395.03
    +206.18 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.92
    +46.61 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.19
    -0.61 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    -10.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    +0.1510 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2171
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5540
    +1.3560 (+1.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.28
    +24.26 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.93
    +60.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

BlueVoyant Research Illuminates Latest Cyber Attack Techniques and How to Defend Against Them

·4 min read

Most recent cyber criminal tactics include dynamic phishing, smishing — text message phishing, leveraging DNS infrastructure, quicker exploitation of new vulnerabilities, and evolving financial fraud campaigns

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that illuminates, validates, and remediates internal and external risks in one platform, today released the findings of its new report, "Emerging External Cyber Defense Trends," which highlights the risks organizations face from outside the traditional IT perimeters.

BlueVoyant's logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueVoyant)
BlueVoyant's logo (PRNewsfoto/BlueVoyant)

"As enterprises' internal cybersecurity has become better defended and better monitored, cyber threat actors have evolved their tactics to focus on new methods of compromise, targeting a wider attack surface than ever before," said Joel Molinoff, BlueVoyant's global head of supply chain defense. "This report shines a spotlight on the latest cyber criminal techniques BlueVoyant's threat intelligence has observed, plus recommended actions organizations can take to help prevent these threats."

The report's key findings focus on:

  • Dynamic Phishing Tactics: Attackers increasingly evade detection by directing consumers to spoofed domains and presumed threat hunters to an error page. BlueVoyant found that redirections increased 240% in 2022.

  • Leveraging Dynamic DNS Infrastructure: Cyber criminals more and more use a new type of hosting provider to create and set up short-lived websites. This vector provides an opportunity for a low-cost, high-volume campaign that can be duplicated in future attacks — all without having to register a domain.

  • Smishing: The use of SMS text messages to distribute phishing messages is on the rise as cyber attackers are increasingly abusing legitimate text messaging services to deliver phishing messages.

  • Open Ports: With the rise of remote work from the COVID-19 pandemic, more employees need remote network access. Cyber criminals are increasingly scanning for the ports that allow this in order to gain a foothold into organizations' networks. These ports, if misconfigured, are a common ransomware delivery method.

  • The Need to Patch Quicker: Every week new vulnerabilities are discovered across multiple industries, and these vulnerabilities can quickly become a critical attack vector. Despite this, many organizations are slow to patch.

  • Financial Fraud Campaigns: Cyber criminals are finding new ways to carry out financial fraud, such as using instant messaging to plan campaigns and sell stolen data, instead of dark web forums, which are known to be more easily accessible by law enforcement agencies, and therefore are considered less secure by many criminals.

"It has become harder for organizations to identify basic external-facing vulnerabilities and threats due to sheer volume, and threat actors are increasingly taking advantage of these exposures, pivoting and evolving their tactics to achieve their goals," said Ron Feler, BlueVoyant's global head of threat intelligence. "On top of this, organizations must now respond to potential threats much quicker as attackers have gotten quicker to exploit vulnerabilities."

BlueVoyant undertook this research to raise awareness of cyber defense challenges organizations are facing and to help them better defend against attacks. The research was completed using trend data queries from BlueVoyant's Supply Chain Defense and Digital Risk Protection solutions.

Supply Chain Defense continuously monitors clients' vendors, suppliers, and other third parties for any vulnerabilities, and then works with those third parties to quickly resolve issues. The platform identifies enterprises' internet-facing software vulnerabilities and other exploitable opportunities with techniques similar to those used by external cyber attackers while profiling prospective targets.

Digital Risk Protection goes outside the wire to find threats against clients on the clear, deep, and dark web, plus instant messaging applications. The platform has unique access to DNS data sets and cyber crime channels to find the latest cyber attacker techniques, tactics, and procedures, and to provide unlimited external remediation requests to help prevent financial loss and reputation damage.

About BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant combines internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based cloud-native platform by continuously monitoring your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats. The full-spectrum cyber defense platform illuminates, validates, and quickly remediates threats to protect your enterprise. BlueVoyant leverages both machine-learning-driven automation and human-led expertise to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity to more than 900 clients across the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluevoyant-research-illuminates-latest-cyber-attack-techniques-and-how-to-defend-against-them-301771585.html

SOURCE BlueVoyant

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Apple Bulls Are Looking for a Catalyst. Its VR Headset Launch Could Be Key.

    Analysts say a headset launch in the summer would be a prime candidate to “move the needle” on Apple stock.

  • Microsoft Signs Third ‘Call of Duty’ Deal as It Seeks Approval to Buy Activision Blizzard

    President Brad Smith said he expects more such agreements to follow as the software giant pushes to convince regulators to approve its planned $75 billion acquisition of the videogame franchise’s owner, Activision Blizzard.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • The Apple Watch Ultra is $70 off right now

    The Apple Watch Ultra is now on sale at Amazon for just $730 with an instant rebate, or $70 (9 percent) off, matching the best deal we've seen to date.

  • GM scouts ways to integrate AI ChatGPT into 'everything': report

    General Motors is reportedly looking into ways to integrate the artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT into its vehicles as Microsoft continues to invest in the product.

  • Rivian's electric delivery vans could soon be available to companies other than Amazon

    Rivian reportedly wants to end exclusivity with Amazon for its electric delivery vans.

  • Microsoft Strung Together Tens of Thousands of Chips in a Pricey Supercomputer for OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- When Microsoft Corp. invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, it agreed to build a massive, cutting-edge supercomputer for the artificial intelligence research startup. The only problem: Microsoft didn’t have anything like what OpenAI needed and wasn’t totally sure it could build something that big in its Azure cloud service without it breaking.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB

  • Exclusive-India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

    India plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen by Reuters. The new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world's No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple. India's IT ministry is considering these new rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people, declining to be named as the information is not yet public.

  • Vitalik Buterin-Named Wallet Sent 500 Ether to Mint RAI, Buy USDC Amid Depegging

    USDC depegged over the weekend to 89 cents, and a Buterin-labeled wallet may have bought the dip.

  • Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

    Microsoft laid off an entire team dedicated to guiding AI innovation that leads to ethical, responsible and sustainable outcomes. The cutting of the ethics and society team, as reported by Platformer, is part of a recent spate of layoffs that affected 10,000 employees across the company. The elimination of the team comes as Microsoft invests billions more dollars into its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art- and text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2, and revamps its Bing search engine and Edge web browser to be powered by a new, next-generation large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search."

  • Has ChatGPT Put Bing Back Into Search Engine Discussion?

    Bing's user growth surged growth after Microsoft invested in OpenAI, though it remains far behind Google search.

  • The best budget robot vacuums for 2023

    Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Why Splunk (SPLK) is an Attractive Portfolio Pick Right Now

    With healthy fundamentals and high demand for its cloud solutions, Splunk (SPLK) appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Make sure you don't retire until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and no, your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • US Shouldn’t Have Bailed Out SVB Depositors, Say Investors Like Ken Griffin and Carson Block

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government’s emergency decision to backstop the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has earned praise from prominent names including Larry Summers and Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank