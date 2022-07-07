U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.50
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,087.00
    +74.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,926.50
    +46.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    +5.70 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.64
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.71
    -0.83 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1971
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1250
    +0.2100 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,510.18
    +326.59 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.34
    +10.82 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.30
    +57.53 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

BlueVoyant UK Marks One Year of Impressive Momentum, Targeting Aggressive Growth with Senior Cyber Security Appointments

·5 min read

Senior appointments and new Elements platform will continue to drive impressive year-on-year growth.

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant UK, an industry-leading cyber defence platform company converging internal and external security, today announced significant UK growth as it evolves the UK senior leadership team and targets aggressive growth for BlueVoyant Elements. Elements is the company's new outcomes-based, cloud-native cyber defence platform that combines managed detection and response, third-party cyber risk management, digital risk protection, and expert professional services.

James Tamblin (upper left), president and CEO of BlueVoyant UK, James McDowell (upper right) chief operating officer, Leigh Glasper (lower left), director of cyber advisory, and Tom Moore head of digital forensics and incident response.
James Tamblin (upper left), president and CEO of BlueVoyant UK, James McDowell (upper right) chief operating officer, Leigh Glasper (lower left), director of cyber advisory, and Tom Moore head of digital forensics and incident response.

Since BlueVoyant acquired Marclay Associates in July 2021, it has enjoyed tremendous success. With BlueVoyant UK opening its London-based security operations centre (SOC), the number of local employees has grown by 230% across all business units. Furthermore, sales revenue has increased 60% in the last year.

This sustained growth has seen the BlueVoyant global employee base grow by 91% — to 650 — in the last 12 months, with the number of customers working with BlueVoyant across all regions increasing by more than 80% in the same period.

Cutting-edge solutions and technology partnerships central to continued growth

BlueVoyant's new Elements platform will help fuel this continued growth with end-to-end cyber defence capabilities in a single platform. Elements can be deployed as a full-spectrum solution or as individual modules based on customers' requirements:

●  BlueVoyant Core: MDR (Managed Detection & Response)

●  BlueVoyant Terrain: 3PR (Third-Party Cyber Risk Management)

●  BlueVoyant Sky: DRP (Digital Risk Protection)

●  BlueVoyant Liquid: PS (Professional Services)

"BlueVoyant UK's threat intelligence capabilities, bespoke insight-led consultancy, respected military heritage, strong organisational culture and transparent and dedicated approach has helped businesses across the UK and Europe defend themselves effectively," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant. "As a region of critical strategic importance for our continued global growth, we are committed to building on our successes by providing unrivalled expertise and service to customers, enabling firms to deploy strong end-to-end cyber security as a value differentiator with our Elements platform."

Helping to secure organisations' third-party supplier ecosystems is a core focus for BlueVoyant UK. According to research, 97% of UK respondents surveyed had experienced a direct cyber security data breach because of supply chain weaknesses. BlueVoyant intelligence also revealed that the average time to exploit new vulnerabilities is just 12 days, against an average time to patch of 205 days.

Organisations are therefore in a race to patch and strengthen the cyber defence posture of their own business, and those organisations that sit within their supply chain. This is where BlueVoyant is differentiated in the market; it can rapidly produce vulnerability analytics and communicate urgent actions across the supply chain within two hours.

BlueVoyant's award-winning partnership with Microsoft – including being named a design partner for its new security services portfolio and being recognised as the 2022 Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the Year Winner – will enable BlueVoyant UK to expand its market-leading managed security services capabilities throughout the UK and Europe, through its Core: MDR offering.

Furthermore, BlueVoyant's existing global partnership with Splunk will enable organisations across the UK and Europe to layer existing Splunk investments with military-grade cyber security expertise. It is also set to expand professional services capabilities from the UK into Europe and Asia.

"BlueVoyant's momentum in the UK and Europe has demonstrated the requirement for co-managed end-to-end cyber security solutions," added James Tamblin, president and CEO of BlueVoyant UK. "However, the threat from increasingly sophisticated adversaries and cyber risk vectors, both directly and through the supply chain, remains a serious challenge to organisations' overall resilience. This is why we're working closely with UK private and public sector organisations, including those within the critical national infrastructure, to help manage cyber security supply chain risks."

Senior appointments driving regional momentum

To help continue BlueVoyant UK's momentum, the senior leadership team has evolved with the appointments of James McDowell as chief operating officer (COO), Leigh Glasper as director of cyber advisory, and Tom Moore as head of digital forensics and incident response – alongside Tamblin's new additional role as UK CEO.

McDowell joined BlueVoyant's UK business in October 2020 in its previous guise, before moving into his current role as COO. McDowell will utilise his experience as an established cyber security director to build long-lasting relationships with BlueVoyant UK's customers, and help to deliver on BlueVoyant UK's go-to-market strategy.

With 14 years of experience delivering intelligence and cyber consultancy to UK government, national security, and private sector clients, Glasper — as director of cyber advisory —oversees all aspects of client delivery and professional services capability development for public and private sector customers. He also delivers cyber advisory to clients and security leaders on all defensive cyber operations and transformation aspects.

In his role as Head of Digital Forensics and Incident Response for BlueVoyant, Moore oversees a team of experts that assists clients in identifying, responding to and recovering from all kinds of incidents involving information systems and digital evidence. This includes everything from cyber security breaches and attacks to dealing with insider threats, industrial espionage, litigation support, and a wide range of other legal and regulatory engagements, globally.

"Talent is one of the three key pillars underpinning our new Elements platform," said Tamblin. "Therefore, James, Leigh, and Tom's leadership strengths and experience will be invaluable in achieving our regional growth aspirations. This will help to position BlueVoyant as the leading cyber security defence platform throughout the UK and Europe."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defence capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defence platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defence revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defence capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

Visit www.bluevoyant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854559/BlueVoyant.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • TSMC Jumps 5% After Samsung Results Spur Sector Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. jumped as much as 5.4% in Taipei on Thursday after chipmaking rival Samsung Electronics Co. reported sales that were better than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Sa

  • Apple Plans Extreme Sports Watch With Larger Screen, Metal Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans its largest smartwatch display to date, a bigger battery and a rugged metal casing as part of the upcoming Apple Watch geared toward extreme sports athletes, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Co

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ericsson Makes Progress Towards Digital Inclusion

    Originally published in Ericsson's 2021 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

  • Ethereum Scaling Solution Immutable X Will Allow Ether-to-Dollar Withdrawals

    The tool is one of the first layer 2 services to allow users to withdraw US dollars.

  • Chips drive highest Samsung Q2 profit since 2018, but demand cooling

    South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd turned in its best April-June profit since 2018 on Thursday, underpinned by strong sales of memory chips to server customers even as demand from inflation-hit smartphone makers cools. Shares of other chipmakers, including rival SK Hynix and the world's biggest foundry TSMC, also rose as analysts said tight supply of certain chips could help offset slower demand that is driving down memory chip prices. Samsung posted an operating profit of 14 trillion won ($10.7 billion), up 11% from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, just shy of a 14.45 trillion won SmartEstimate from Refinitiv.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Extreme sports Apple Watch could feature an expansive 2-inch display

    Apple’s long-rumored rugged edition Series 8 Watch could ship with the company’s largest smartwatch display to date.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Large Acquisition?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Royal Caribbean Gets Great News From the U.S. Government

    It's possible to get on a cruise ship and put your phone away to simply tune reality out for a few days. Many people who board a cruise ship opt to pay for an internet package for a variety of reasons.

  • China’s BSN says daily NFT transactions surpass Ethereum

    Transaction volumes on the Chinese state-backed blockchain’s non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem were higher than that of Ethereum, the most popular blockchain for such deals, China’s Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) said in a press release on Wednesday. See related article: China’s Ant Group, Tencent, Baidu, JD.com push for NFT self-regulation Fast facts With 974,517 transactions, the […]

  • Apple Ratchets Up Security Tool for iPhone Users Targeted by Sophisticated Spyware

    When in use, Apple’s Lockdown Mode—intended for the small number of users targeted by spyware favored by state-sponsored hackers—will limit the abilities of apps, websites and features for security purposes.

  • Nothing can't resist the NFT hype, and its fans are questioning

    Nothing, the consumer tech company started by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei and known for its aggressive marketing, unveiled a non-fungible token project called Black Dot. Its fans are skeptical. Black Dot is a video clip featuring a rotating, transparent cube with a black dot bouncing off the walls inside and making a crisp, metallic sound. The question is: why NFT?

  • Tom Keane Announces Leave From Microsoft To Build on The World’s Computer

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Do you follow the NBA? Or play Gears of War on Xbox? Or manage your money through the National Australia Bank? Microsoft technology executive, Tom Keane, who has been pivotal in these technologies over the course of his 20-plus year career announced yesterday his departure from the Microsoft cloud team. […]

  • The Morning After: ASUS’ ROG Phone 6 has a clip-on thermoelectric cooler

    Ubisoft will drop details on Assassin's Creed and more games on September 10th, ASUS’ ROG Phone 6 has a ‘wireless’ clip-on thermoelectric cooler, NASA's CAPSTONE satellite has gone dark.

  • The latest Apple TV 4K is $150 right now

    Apple's powerful streamer is currently at it's second-lowest price at Amazon.

  • Amazon's Echo Dot drops to $20 ahead of Prime Day

    The regular Echo smart speaker is $60, down from $100.

  • The ASUS ROG Phone 6 has a ‘wireless’ thermoelectric cooler add-on

    The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the first smartphone to offer a 'wireless' clip-on Peltier cooler.

  • Shanghai Data Breach Exposes Dangers of China’s Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Claims of the largest cyberattack in Chinese history have sparked an open debate about the extent to which Beijing hoovers up personal data and uses private firms to safeguard that trove, a discussion that could have ramifications for the broader technology industry in China.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to

  • A Robot Chef Cooks All the Pasta in This New Tokyo Restaurant

    P-Robo may be able to boil noodles and clean up after itself, but it still needs help with the garnish.