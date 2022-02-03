U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.71
    -92.67 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,216.72
    -412.61 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,974.19
    -443.35 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.90
    -23.62 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.07
    +1.81 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.31 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0135 (+1.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0630 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9290
    +0.4790 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,634.21
    -985.64 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    851.28
    -7.77 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Bluewater Acquisition Corp. Extension of Deadline to Complete Qualifying Transaction

Bluewater Acquisition Corp.
·2 min read

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. (“BAQ”) (TSXV: BAQ.P) announces that it has entered into an agreement, effective January 31, 2022, with VM Agritech Limited (“VMA”) to extend the deadline for the completion of their proposed qualifying transaction from January 31, 2022, to February 14, 2022. For further information regarding the proposed qualifying transaction, please refer to BAQ’s Filing Statement dated January 28, 2022, which is available under BAQ’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About BAQ

BAQ is a capital pool company (a “CPC”) within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). BAQ has not commenced operations and has no assets other than cash. BAQ’s principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.

About VMA

VMA is a private limited company existing under the laws of England and Wales, incorporated on May 27, 2014. VMA has developed and patented a solubilized copper-zinc phosphite complex that appears to kill pathogenic fungi in plants directly while also potentially triggering a plant’s immune system to defend itself against further fungal attack. VMA is currently engaged with Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) to further research and develop its technology with the end goal of commercialization applicable to the entire global plant-based agricultural industry. VMA’s patented formulae are directed at controlling both fungal and bacterial plant pathogens in a novel safe, effective, and organic way. The original efficacy research was conducted at the University of Exeter, England, and in 2016 and 2017, VMA, in collaboration with the research team at the University of Exeter, was granted two Industrial Partnership awards with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council in the United Kingdom worth over £1.19 million (approximately CA$2.06 million), the results of which were delivered in 2019 and 2020.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to BAQ and VMA was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the qualifying transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to final TSXV acceptance. The qualifying transaction cannot close until such approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the qualifying transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement of BAQ to be prepared in connection with the qualifying transaction, any information released or received with respect to the qualifying transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of BAQ should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed qualifying transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Karos
peter@bluewateracquisition.com
(416) 414-9916

Mike Sapountzoglou
CEO, CFO and Director
mike@bluewateracquisition.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • Tech stocks tumble following huge Meta earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reviews the market and sector action surrounding the tech stock response to Apple's privacy change.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.0...

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Why GM, Lucid, and Nio Shares All Tumbled in January

    General Motors wants investors to give it credit for its EV transition, but that goes both ways when the tide swings against tech names.

  • Oil giant Shell posts huge profit, airlines ask to drop COVID testing, Tesla recalls 817K cars

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights top business news as Shell posts highest quarterly profit in eight years, U.S. airlines urge the Biden administration to remove testing requirements, and Tesla recalls more than 817,000 vehicles over a seat belt alert.

  • Why Facebook parent Meta’s stock is getting crushed

    Facebook parent company Meta's stock is getting hammered as Apple's iOS privacy changes bite into revenue.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Is it a Great Time to Dispose Your fuboTV (FUBO) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • Resolute Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results

    Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today announced a net loss for the quarter ended December 31 of $128 million, or $1.64 per share, compared to a net loss of $52 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period in 2020. Sales were $834 million in the quarter, an increase of $65 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported net income of $37 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, i

  • As Meta plunge slams Wall Street, retail investors 'buy the dip'

    Retail investors appeared to be enthusiastically buying the dip in Wall Street's biggest growth companies on Thursday as the U.S. stock market plunged following Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's disappointing quarterly report. Investors on Fidelity's online trading platform placed four buy orders for every sell order, with the social media company topping the list of most-traded stocks.

  • Meta Stock Gets Hammered. But Here’s the Argument for Buying the Big Drop.

    Shares in Facebook's parent are on track for their worst day ever. While many are selling, at least one fund manager is talking about buying the dip.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]