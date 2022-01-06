U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,363.00
    +72.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,703.00
    -63.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.00
    +6.40 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +2.18 (+2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -37.90 (-2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    -1.08 (-4.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1315
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0250 (+1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +3.16 (+18.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8040
    -0.3260 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.31
    -3,337.89 (-7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.94
    -97.65 (-8.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.39
    -58.48 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 207,000 Americans filed new claims last week

New unemployment claims remained near a 52-year low

BlueWind Medical™ Ltd. Makes Key Additions to Leadership Team

·4 min read

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical™, Ltd., developer of the innovative RENOVA™ iStim implantable neuromodulation device for treatment of Overactive Bladder, today announced additions to its leadership team in preparation for commercialization of the RENOVA product line. The company has added Mike Ruger as Vice President of Sales, Sandra Muhlfeld as Vice President of Marketing, and Lisa Mead as Vice President of Human Resources.

"With the recent completion of enrollment in the OASIS pivotal study, and the potential for FDA marketing clearance in 2023, we are preparing for commercialization and our next phase of corporate growth," said Dan Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical. "We believe that RENOVA's minimally invasive and patient centric approach to the treatment of Overactive Bladder will meet the needs of many patients who are disappointed with existing therapies. As a novel therapy, we must ensure that physicians who treat, and those who suffer from, urge incontinence have access to RENOVA and that we are ready to serve their needs. These new executive appointments will enhance our ability to build an effective and strategic team. I am delighted that we are able to recruit the level of talent exemplified in Mike, Sandra and Lisa. Their extensive experience in building teams and commercializing new technologies will help BlueWind transform the lives of patients that suffer from symptoms associated with overactive bladder."

Mike Ruger, Vice President, Sales

Mike Ruger brings over 30 years of Senior Sales, Executive Leadership, and Consulting experience with both large and small medical device companies including Ethicon Endosurgery (J&J), Spectranetics, Micrus, HeartWare, and Medtronic. In 2010 Mike joined HeartWare pre-commercial and built the North America field team from the ground up. He recruited a passionate and high performing, customer facing team. Once commercial, HeartWare substantially grew market share, consistently exceeding corporate sales goals, and eventually gaining a market leadership position. In 2016 HeartWare was acquired by Medtronic for over $1B. Mike holds a B.A. in Business Management from the University of Northern Colorado.

Sandra Muhlfeld, Vice President, Marketing

Sandra Muhlfeld brings 20 years of experience commercializing new medical technologies in both early stage and large medical device companies. Previously, she held a variety of executive roles at Caldera Medical, a women's pelvic health medical device company, where she played a key role in building the company from R&D stage to a high growth privately held business. Sandra served as the Vice President of Marketing, and most recently she served as the Vice President, Portfolio and Clinical Strategy. Prior to joining Caldera Medical, Sandra held a variety of positions in global and U.S. marketing at Guidant and St. Jude Medical. Sandra holds a B.S. in Physical Therapy from the University of Connecticut and an M.B.A from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Lisa Mead, Vice President, Human Resources

Lisa Mead brings over 30 years of Human Resources experience to BlueWind Medical including 20 years in the healthcare and medical device industry. Prior to joining BlueWind Medical, she was the Head of HR for Silara Medtech Inc., (formerly Direct Flow Medical), where she was responsible for recruitment, organizational development, succession planning, inclusion and diversity, compensation and community and wellness initiatives. Before Silara Medtech, Inc., Lisa worked in London for the National Health Service (NHS), the largest employer in the United Kingdom. She was responsible for talent management, conflict resolution and mediation and organizational transformation. Lisa has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from Emerson University in Boston and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

About Overactive Bladder and Urinary Urgency Incontinence:
According to the American Urological Association, OAB is a chronic, debilitating condition affecting over 33 million Americans. Urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) is the involuntary leakage of urine associated with a sudden compelling desire to void. UUI is a highly prevalent condition among men and women with approximately 12% affected[i].

About BlueWind Medical Ltd.
BlueWind Medical was founded in Israel in 2010 to capitalize on unique neuromodulation technology that has the potential to treat multiple medical conditions. CE Mark for use in the treatment of overactive bladder was obtained in 2016.The OASIS study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). RENOVA is not approved for use in the U.S.

For additional information please visit BlueWindMedical.com

Press Contact:
Daniel Dean
RothIvy
818-665-6188

[i] Coyne, K. S., Kvasz, M., Ireland, A. M., Milsom, I., Kopp, Z. S., & Chapple, C. R.. Urinary Incontinence and its Relationship to Mental Health and Health-Related Quality of Life in Men and Women in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. European Urology, 61(1), 88–95. doi:10.1016/j.eururo.2011.07.049 et al.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluewind-medical-ltd-makes-key-additions-to-leadership-team-301455071.html

SOURCE Bluewind Medical

Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • India Medical Agency Flags ‘Major’ Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasu

  • The Petri Dish: Janssen inks two local deals, Biogen licenses new drug

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

  • Here's Why Longeveron Stock Jumped Higher on Wednesday

    Investors are reacting positively to the beginning of an Alzheimer's disease trial with Longeveron's lead candidate, Lomadel-B.

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • Workhorse adds local executive to C-suite following nationwide search

    A Greater Cincinnati public company has named a Cincinnati-based executive to one of its top C-suite roles following a nationwide search.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    When you think of the most popular stocks owned by Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) customers, more speculative investments like meme stocks are probably the first that come to mind. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Visa (NYSE: V) are three widely held companies among Robinhood's customers. It's not surprising that Johnson & Johnson is a mainstay in many portfolios -- thanks to such well-known brands as Neutrogena and Aveeno (part of the consumer health segment that will soon be spun off to form an independent company).

  • The Next Big COVID Variant Could Be a Triple Whammy Nightmare

    GettyEven as daily new COVID cases set all-time records and hospitals fill up, epidemiologists have arrived at a perhaps surprising consensus. Yes, the latest Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is bad. But it could have been a lot worse.Even as cases have surged, deaths haven’t—at least not to the same degree. Omicron is highly transmissible but generally not as severe as some older variants—“lineages” is the scientific term.We got lucky. But that luck might not hold. Many of the same epid

  • Zynerba Discontinues Development Of Cannabidiol Gel In Epileptic Disorders

    Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) has decided not to advance Zygel against developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). The decision was in line with the feedback from the FDA, which indicated that the selection of a specific DEE syndrome would be required to support its clinical trials for a pediatric indication, the company said. Instead, Zynerba now plans to move the investigational cannabidiol gel against Fragile X syndrome (FXS), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and 22q11.2 d

  • Why rare disease drug pioneer Emil Kakkis rode on a float in the Rose Parade

    Emil Kakkis' book documenting the development of the rare disease drug Aldurazyme went on sale Jan. 1. It was published by the media company he set up with his brother to tell "impossible, positive" stories.

  • Starbucks requiring vaccination or weekly testing for workers

    It feels like the post-holiday COVID spike is hitting everyone, and after two years of trying to get past this pandemic, many businesses are taking whatever precautions they can. It’s a hot debate, but Starbucks is clearly aligning with government recommendations. The coffee chain will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by February 9, and anyone who doesn’t get the shot will need to be tested weekly by a doctor or pharmacist, reports Reuters.

  • The New IHU COVID-19 Variant: What You Need to Know, According to Experts

    The IHU variant was first detected in France in November—and it's suddenly getting a lot of attention. Here's what you need to know.

  • Omicron wave is inundating California. How to protect yourself and others

    Officials are urging Californians to do their part to help keep themselves and others safe during the latest coronavirus surge.

  • Citing record COVID spread, Peoria hospitals start delaying elective procedures

    UnityPoint Health has suspended elective procedures at its central Illinois hospitals due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients in its ICUs.

  • Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. buys rights to oncology-related drug for $13.5 million

    In addition to the $13.5 million payment due at closing, Cumberland will pay Kyowa up to $3.5 million in milestones and tiered royalties of up to 10% on U.S. net sales.