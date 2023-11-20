BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at BluGlass Limited's (ASX:BLG) future prospects. BluGlass Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of semiconductor manufacturing technology and devices for industrial, quantum, biotech, defense, and scientific markets in Australia and the United States. The AU$90m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$12m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is BluGlass' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for BluGlass

Expectations from some of the Australian Semiconductor analysts is that BluGlass is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$3.2m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 96%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving BluGlass' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that BluGlass has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on BluGlass, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at BluGlass' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is BluGlass worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BluGlass is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on BluGlass’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.