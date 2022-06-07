U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Blume Global offers supply chain orchestration solution free for new customers

·3 min read

Supply chain technology provider combines sourcing, order management, seamless ocean booking and end-to-end visibility all in a single platform

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, is offering customers that switch to Blume Global from a current provider one free year of Supply Chain Orchestration. The promotional deal runs through September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Blume Global)
(PRNewsfoto/Blume Global)

Visit Blume Global during the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO in Orlando, Florida, at Booth #331 to learn more about the solution.

Blume Supply Chain Orchestration enables collaboration among buyers, suppliers and logistics providers, nurturing resilient and agile processes with tactical planning, execution and end-to-end supply chain visibility from manufacturing through in-transit logistics.

Blume Supply Chain Orchestration provides:

  • Strategic Supply Sourcing: Cultivate resiliency by sourcing the best supplier for your evolving supply chain.

  • Order Management: Enable more efficient procurement and delivery processes through standardized order and change-order processes among buyers, suppliers and logistics providers.

  • Multimodal Booking: Optimize transportation spend through integrated contract management, shipment planning, document management and booking across all modes including seamless ocean booking.

  • End-to-End Visibility: Move beyond track and trace with accurate ocean, air and rail schedules; predictive lead times and ETAs; and on-time performance with logistics location health indicators.

  • Control Tower: Create agile supply chains by taking advantage of (and empowering your customers to take advantage of) transportation opportunities and resolve exceptions.

"I'm so convinced that our orchestration solution is best-in-class that Blume is giving away a free year of the service so customers can truly experience the unique value we bring to the industry," said Blume Global CEO Pervinder Johar. "Orchestration gives customers the power of the platform, moving them beyond the siloed technology status quo to a supply chain ecosystem that connects multiple parties and locations. That's the only way to achieve true supply chain resiliency and agility."

The Blume Global team will be at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/XPO in Orlando, Florida, June 6-8 to demo Blume Supply Chain Orchestration and other solutions.

Sign up here for Blume Supply Chain Orchestration by September 30,2022.

*Terms and conditions apply. Promo does not include costs associated with implementation/professional services.

About Blume Global  
Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blume-global-offers-supply-chain-orchestration-solution-free-for-new-customers-301561615.html

SOURCE Blume Global

