The blundering Bank must now hold fire on rate rises

Back in April, when UK inflation was 10.1pc, this column argued the Bank of England should hold its headline interest rate at 4.25pc.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) clearly thought otherwise, raising baseline borrowing costs the following month by a quarter point to 4.5pc.

Now, of course, following Wednesday’s news that headline inflation was still 8.7pc during the year to May, unchanged from the previous month, the Bank raised rate again, announcing a bolder half-point jump to 5pc. That, to my mind, was an even bigger mistake.

One reason I wanted rates held in April is that, up until then, the Bank had already increased borrowing costs 11 times in 14 months – from 0.1pc in December 2021.

Monetary policy operates with “long and variable lags”, as Milton Friedman taught us – so there was already plenty of monetary tightening in the system that needed time to work through.

But with inflation so high – still over four times the Bank’s 2pc target – the MPC has been under huge pressure to take unrelenting, repeated action, without pausing to gauge the results. It’s a pressure the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street, to at least some extent, has brought upon herself.

The MPC failed spectacularly in early and mid-2021 to recognise the looming inflationary dangers that would be unleashed as lockdown ended – dangers that financial markets were signalling and which some commentators foresaw.

When it did finally start raising rates, the Bank was then too timid, relying largely on cautious quarter-percentage-point increases.

In recent months, and particularly with this latest belated “shock and awe” half-point rise, the MPC has compounded these errors by over-compensating in an effort to regain its shattered credibility. As such, the Bank is imposing considerable, unnecessary damage on the broader economy.

The MPC’s errors past and present mean that interest charges on millions of mortgages, personal loans and corporate debts will be higher for longer than would otherwise have been the case.

From this point on, it would be a profound error for the Bank to implement further rate rises in August, when the MPC next convenes, and at its meetings later this autumn and winter. And yet financial markets have now priced in a base rate exceeding 6pc by the end of 2023.

Having peaked at 11.1pc in October, headline inflation was widely expected to keep falling in May, helping Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, meet his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

But official figures showed that the consumer price index – 8.7pc higher than May last year – still stubbornly high. With eurozone and US inflation at 6.1pc and just 4pc respectively, the UK is now an inflation outlier.

Falling petrol and diesel prices made the largest downward contribution to the headline figure, with energy price inflation also easing. But these factors were offset by a sharp rise in the cost of airfares, second-hand cars and still sky-high groceries. Food price inflation was 18.3pc in May, only slightly down from 19.1pc the month before.

And “core inflation” – excluding food, energy and other items subject to sharp price changes – rose from 6.8pc in April to 7.1pc in May.

It was the increase in this closely-watched, technical measure – capturing underlying price pressures – that really spooked financial markets and, seemingly, the MPC. Because on Thursday seven of the nine committee members voted to raise rates by half a percentage point, more than the markets expected.

Last week’s shocking inflation data, and the Bank’s response, has potentially serious implications for several million homeowners with fixed-rate mortgage contracts expiring in the run-up to the next general election, expected in the autumn of 2024. The political impact could be huge.

Having secured two-year, three-year and five-year deals between 2017 and the end of 2021, when rates were very low, numerous households will be forced to re-mortgage at market rates now well above 6pc – rising to 7pc in some cases – upending their family finances.

And upward pressure on interest rates is also being generated by UK government borrowing – which soared to £20bn during May according to official data also published last week but barely noticed due to inflation and mortgage concerns. That’s more than double the £9.4bn of state borrowing in the same month last year.

Our national debt is now 100.1pc of GDP, exceeding 100pc for the first time since March 1961. And as debt rises, investors demand the state pays more to borrow, putting further upward pressure on rates charged on mortgages and other personal and corporate loans.

Jeremy Hunt this week sought reassurances mortgage providers would “show forbearance”, allowing customers to negotiate changes to terms without harming their credit ratings. The Chancellor also released a Twitter thread explaining why UK inflation is still so high.

Hunt pointed, inevitably, to Ukraine, Putin and the UK’s tight labour market. But he failed to mention quantitative easing (QE) – the massive expansion we’ve seen in the Bank of England’s balance sheet, the inflationary impact of which our economics policymaking establishment is determined to ignore.

Launched as an emergency measure in 2009 to prop up a crisis-ravaged banking system, QE soon morphed into a lifestyle choice. It not only pushed up stock and bond prices, but also helped governments borrow cheaply – so had powerful friends in high places.

But while pre-pandemic QE between 2009 and 2019 remained largely within the banking and financial system, lockdown-era QE was used to finance furlough and business support loans – so ended up in the bank accounts of firms and households, making it far more inflationary.

The Bank of England, with the Treasury’s blessing, unleashed £450bn of QE during 18 months of lockdown – more than during the previous decade, a major cause of current price pressures. The Bank needs to acknowledge this reality if it is to rebuild any credibility.

With bank lending now contracting, inflation will soon start to fall sharply. Inflation as measured by the producer price plunged to just 0.5pc in May – an important leading indicator.

The MPC – riven with “groupthink” ­– has made serious mistakes. But further rate rises, while imposing widespread pain, will be counter-productive, not kicking in until inflation is back in very low single digits, perhaps even too low.

The Bank of England needs to hold fire, or it risks cutting off the nation’s nose in an attempt to save its own face.

