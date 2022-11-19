U.S. markets closed

Bluum Captures Two 2022 Phoenix Business Journal Awards

·2 min read

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, was recognized in two categories at the renowned Phoenix Business Journal's 28th annual Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards on Thursday. Bluum was ranked No. 18 on the Fastest-Growing Company list of 2022 and earned the No. 9 position on the Top 50 Private Companies list.

Bluum received awards in two categories at the 2022 ACE Awards.
Bluum received awards in two categories at the 2022 ACE Awards.

Bluum improved one spot to No. 9 on the Top 50 Private Companies list at the Phoenix Business Journal's ACE Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Bluum was honored in both categories, moving up one spot on the Top Private Companies list this year. Bluum received the award as the Valley's Fastest-Growing Company of 2021 and earned the ranking of the No. 10 private company at last year's awards ceremony.

"I am grateful that Bluum has received such distinguished recognition for our work in the Arizona business community," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Our incredible Bluum employees, vendor partners and customers deserve all the credit for persevering this past year despite the challenges presented by supply chain issues, economic uncertainty and an ongoing pandemic. I am proud of everything they have accomplished and their efforts to improve learning, make it more accessible, and provide world-class service."

The ACE awards recognize the Valley's 50 largest private businesses and 25 fastest-growing companies ranked by revenue in 2021 and the fastest-growing businesses showing revenue percentage increases over two years from 2020-21. To be eligible for an ACE award, a company must be private, for-profit, have no parent company and headquarters in Arizona. The ACE Awards use a scoring system that ranks growth, while an independent accounting firm verifies company revenue.

In addition to this honor, Bluum captured the coveted CRN Triple Crown Award for solution provider excellence, skyrocketed more than 1,000 places to the No. 1,310 ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, earned a spot on the Systems Contractor News' list of Top 10 Integrators and placed five of its senior leaders on the CRN 2022 Women of the Channel list.

To learn more about the ACE Awards, the honorees and the criteria, check out the Phoenix Business Journal for complete coverage: https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/digital-edition?issue_id=20524

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluum-captures-two-2022-phoenix-business-journal-awards-301683252.html

SOURCE Bluum

