U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,057.85
    -28.29 (-1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.47
    +7.77 (+7.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3164
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4660
    +0.2960 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,175.55
    -195.26 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.12
    +14.08 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Bluum Earns Recognition on the 2022 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

·2 min read

PHOENIX, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology company, proudly announced today that it will be featured on CRN's "2022 Tech Elite 250" list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers.

Bluum&#39;s logo (PRNewsfoto/Bluum)
Bluum's logo (PRNewsfoto/Bluum)

Bluum was honored for earning top-level certifications and consistently meeting the high standards of its customers.

CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, created the "2022 Tech Elite 250" list to feature dedicated and passionate solution providers that have distinguished themselves for going above and beyond for their customers by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service. Customers depend on the training and expertise of their solution providers to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must consistently maintain high training and certification levels from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors' partner programs.

"I am elated that Bluum has received this honor," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "One of the main ways we achieve our mission of improving learning and making a world-class education more accessible is through providing technological expertise. Being recognized on this list demonstrates our commitment to maintaining high standards of knowledge and service to maximize our value to our customers."

Recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list for the fastest-growing private companies in the region, Bluum was also honored in 2021 as the "Fastest-Growing Company" by the Phoenix Business Journal, one of the "Top 10 Integrators" by Systems Contractor News and a member of the Inc. 5000 list of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies."

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting nearly 27 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact
Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com

The CRN 2022 Tech Elite 250 is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most technical certifications.
The CRN 2022 Tech Elite 250 is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most technical certifications.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluum-earns-recognition-on-the-2022-crn-tech-elite-250-list-301507020.html

SOURCE Bluum

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, Investors, You Can’t Buy the Dip Anymore

    There are reasons you might be tempted to buy the dip, but investors can’t count on the Federal Reserve to help them out.

  • The Future of Ethereum Sucks, and I Feel Fine

    Ethereum is going to eat the global economy. The price of that growth, however, is going to be a slow drift away from the decentralized, fully open ideal we started with.

  • Barclays criticised over wrong information to price comparison sites

    The competition authority said that poor information can lead to consumers taking ‘wrong decisions’

  • Russia’s Invasion Is Accelerating Splinternet, French Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s war in Ukraine is hastening the arrival of the “splinternet,” a forced division of cyberspace under the control of competing political blocs, France’s digital affairs envoy, Henri Verdier, said during an interview with Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Zelenskiy

  • China requires Microsoft's Bing to suspend auto-suggest feature

    Microsoft Corp's Bing, the only major foreign search engine available in China, said a "relevant government agency" has required it to suspend its auto-suggest function in China for seven days. The suspension marks the second of its kind for Bing since December, and arrives amid an ongoing crackdown on technology platforms and algorithms from Beijing. "Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respecting the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site.

  • Elon Musk’s Business Ties to China Create Unease in Washington

    Tesla and SpaceX are at the center of discussions, with some lawmakers fearing Beijing could access secrets.

  • Anonymous: How hackers are trying to undermine Putin

    The BBC speaks to hacktivists about past and future attacks in their "cyber war" against Vladimir Putin.

  • Brazil high court revokes Telegram suspension after it blocks disinformation accounts

    Brazil's Supreme Court revoked on Sunday an order suspending the use of messaging app Telegram in the country after the company complied with court requests to block accounts that allegedly spread disinformation, according to a statement on the court's website. On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension, saying Telegram had repeatedly refused to adhere to judicial orders to freeze accounts spreading fake news or comply with the country's laws. Telegram founder Pavel Durov responded by apologizing for the company's "negligence" in replying to court orders.

  • Ukraine Tech Startups Pivot From Software Code to Rescue Plans

    Heads of tech startups with operations in Ukraine, like StarWind Software, Lemon,io and People.ai, are running their businesses from places like Poland, Israel and Silicon Valley—and helping evacuate and defend Ukraine.

  • Malaysia industries urge government to rethink minimum wage hike

    Malaysian industries are protesting against a government plan to raise a national minimum wage, warning companies could lose competitive edge as well as suffer higher costs and a hit to their business recovery. The Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association on Monday said it was deeply concerned with the raising of the monthly minimum wage to 1,500 ringgit ($356.89) from May 1 from the current 1,200 ringgit. President Wong Siew Hai in a statement said the increase was "too much too soon" and companies had insufficient time to adjust wage structures and make productivity improvements to stay competitive.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin continued to trade within a tight range over the weekend, hitting a high of $42,500 while swooping to a low of $40,600 on Sunday evening.

  • Australia bans alumina exports to Russia, sources coal for Ukraine

    "Russia relies on Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs," the Australian government said in a joint statement from several ministries, including the prime minister's office. It added that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminium, which is a critical export for Russia.

  • Market Outlook: Economic slowdown on the cards, UK, EU PMIs to watch

    European markets are expected to pare losses after opening lower on Monday, taking their cues from a quiet session in Asia.

  • CEO optimism dips amid ‘unprecedented times’

    CEO optimism dipped in recent months as economic headwinds — from the invasion of Ukraine to high inflation to lingering supply chain challenges — took their toll on expectations for the rest of 2022.

  • Industry Moves: Versace Names New CEO + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Global Mining Dominance Has Shifted From China

    CoinDesk Mining Reporter Aoyon Ashraf joins “First Mover” as CoinDesk kicks off Mining Week. Ashraf presents a chart showing that dominant mining regions have shifted globally since China's mining ban took effect last year. Plus, highlights from Ashraf's photo essay showcasing mining operations across the globe.

  • Hedge Funds Stage Epic U-Turn as Aussie Shorts Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds beat a hasty retreat from bearish Australian dollar bets last week after wrongly wagering the risk-sensitive currency would suffer from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapo

  • NerdWallet and SoFi CEOs Bought Up Stock on the Dip

    Top executives at investment-education firm NerdWallet and financial-services company SoFi have been buying up the embattled shares.

  • Goldman Sachs Conducts First Over-the-Counter Crypto Trade With Galaxy

    Michael Novogratz's Galaxy says it's building on the relationship with Goldman as more Wall Street clients seek to push into cryptocurrency trading.

  • These money and investing tips can help you build a proactive ‘all-weather’ portfolio

    If only we were better at keeping our emotions from influencing our investment decisions. Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the “very best tech companies grow right through” interest rate increases.