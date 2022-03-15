U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Bluum Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southwest

·2 min read

PHOENIX, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum announced today that it was named to the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise from Inc. magazine, this list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's independent small businesses.

Bluum&#39;s logo (PRNewsfoto/Bluum)
Bluum's logo (PRNewsfoto/Bluum)

Bluum has more than tripled its revenue over the past three years.

"It is always an honor to be recognized on such a distinguished list of companies such as the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Bluum's mission is to empower educators to improve learning and make it more accessible. It is our objective to scale quickly because the result of that rapid growth will be an increased positive impact on educators and students."

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies had to be founded and generate revenue by March 31, 2018, as well as U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019.

Between 2018 and 2020, the 141 private companies from various industries on the list had a combined average growth rate of 154 percent. In 2020 alone, the companies on this list added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk said. "They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

In addition to this honor, Bluum was also recently named to the top half of the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of "America's Fastest-Growing Companies," the "2021 Fastest-Growing Company" by the Phoenix Business Journal and one of the "Top 10 Integrators of 2021" by Systems Contractor News.

The Inc. 5000 list, which has been produced every year since 1982, reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting today.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting nearly 27 million students grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact
Stefan Swiat
Director of Communications
O: 602-809-7028
stefan.swiat@bluum.com

Bluum was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the "Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southwest."
