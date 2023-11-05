BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) shareholders have earned a 12% CAGR over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the BM GreenTech Berhad (KLSE:BMGREEN) share price is up 54% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 7.8% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 37% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, BM GreenTech Berhad actually saw its EPS drop 2.0% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

The modest 1.9% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. In contrast revenue growth of 12% per year is probably viewed as evidence that BM GreenTech Berhad is growing, a real positive. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that BM GreenTech Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think BM GreenTech Berhad will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for BM GreenTech Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was 73%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that BM GreenTech Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 37% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on BM GreenTech Berhad you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

