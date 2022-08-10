BM Technologies to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings and Host Webcast

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 2Q22 Webcast Link as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX)-formerly known as BankMobile-is among the most prominent digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expenses than traditional banks while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at about 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

