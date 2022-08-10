U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,195.50
    +71.00 (+1.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +422.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,335.75
    +304.25 (+2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,949.80
    +35.20 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.14
    -0.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    +11.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0346
    +0.0128 (+1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6930
    -0.1040 (-3.72%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.85 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0167 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8970
    -2.2190 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,739.69
    +461.42 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.34
    -3.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.78
    +21.63 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

BM Technologies to Announce Q2 2022 Earnings and Host Webcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BM Technologies
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMTX

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) (the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, will host a live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 earnings on August 16, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

MZHCI, LLC, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture
MZHCI, LLC, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Press release picture

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at 2Q22 Webcast Link as well as on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX)-formerly known as BankMobile-is among the most prominent digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as "Banking-as-a-Service" (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expenses than traditional banks while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at about 750 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX has signed a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Contact Information

Investors:
Bob Ramsey, CFA
BM Technologies, Inc.
571-236-8851
rramsey@bmtx.com

Media Inquiries:
Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc.
212-805-3005
Bhennaman@rubensteinpr.com

SOURCE: BM Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711506/BM-Technologies-to-Announce-Q2-2022-Earnings-and-Host-Webcast

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Inflation cools in July as CPI rises 8.5%

    U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower pace in July as gas prices fell and supply chains improved, but inflation held near its highest level in 40 years.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NYSE: NIO) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China. Additionally, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs.

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Are you still paying 1% to your financial adviser? Here’s what might make a lot more sense — and save you tens of thousands of dollars

    Many financial advisers charge based on how much money they manage on your behalf, and 1% of your total assets under management is a pretty standard fee. “Under $1 million dollars of investable assets, the flat fee may consume a very large percentage of their account and that would not be smart or advisable for the client,” says Paddock. In general, clients would do well to understand that percentage fees work well on smaller balances while flat fees are best for larger asset balances — and using the $1 million dollar threshold can be an easy way to draw a line in the sand for a client, says Kaleb Paddock, certified financial planner at Ten Talents Financial Planning.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • Is Trending Stock Energy Transfer LP (ET) a Buy Now?

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist this August. If there is any economic slowdown going on, American Express (NYSE: AXP) certainly isn't seeing it. On the company's recent second-quarter earnings call, the company reported record card member spending, with Chief Executive Officer Stephen Squeri saying that results were spurred by "a vigorous rebound in travel and entertainment spending and continued strong growth in goods and services."

  • We Await Not Only July CPI Data, But Also News From Ford and Samsung

    We'll be dissecting the latest inflation data and corporate pronouncements to see how they impact our portfolio.

  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

    Shareholders will be ecstatic, with their stake up 25% over the past week following Stem, Inc. 's ( NYSE:STEM ) latest...

  • Paysafe stock declines as company cuts full-year forecast

    Shares of Paysafe Ltd. were falling 11% in premarket trading Wednesday after the payments company cut its full-year forecast. Paysafe posted a second-quarter net loss of $631.5 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6.6 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-prior period. The latest quarter's figure included a $676.5 million impairment charge, reflecting "a sustained decline in Paysafe's market capitalization, as well as current market and macroeconomic conditions." On an adjus

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?