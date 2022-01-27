BM Technologies Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

RADNOR, PA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)(“the Company” or “BMTX”), one of the largest digital banking platforms and banking as a service providers, announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Alliance Global Partners’ Emerging Growth Technology Conference on February 2nd, 2022

Jefferies Payments & FinTech Summit on March 1st – 2nd, 2022

Members of the senior management team will be presenting and hosting 1x1 meetings.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX)—formerly known as BankMobile—is among the largest digital banking platforms and banking as a service providers, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 745 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at www.bmtx.com.

BMTX recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to merge with First Sound Bank, a Seattle, Washington-based business bank. The combined company, to be named BMTX Bank, will be a fintech-based bank focused on serving customers digitally nationwide. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Story continues

CONTACT: Bob Ramsey, CFA BM Technologies, Inc. 571-236-8851 rramsey@bmtx.com Julie Strickland Rubenstein Public Relations, Inc. 212-805-3062 jstrickland@rubensteinpr.com



