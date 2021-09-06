U.S. markets closed

BMW's 'recyclable' i Vision Circular Concept EV has a weird crystal interface

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Concept cars are often a way for automakers to present upcoming production vehicles, but at the IAA Mobility 2021 conference, BMW is taking a more eccentric path. The automaker's i Vision Circular EV hatch is a highly futuristic vehicle both inside and out, and a preview of BMW's dream of sustainable vehicles way ahead in the year 2040. 

The i Vision Circular is relatively small on the outside at 157 inches (smaller than a 2-series), but spacious inside thanks to the EV platform and a smaller and lighter solid state battery. The body looks relatively aerodynamic but has a blunt grill along with geometric edges and embedded shapes rather than rounded contours. The concept comes with a light gold anodized finish that shifts to a heat-treated blue toward the back.

BMW's 'recyclable' i Vision Circular Concept EV has a weird crystal interface

More important is how it's built. BMW avoided using composite materials and bonded connections to make the EV easier to break down at the end of its life. Rather, it's built mostly with recycled aluminum and uses quick-release fasteners, press studs and cords so recyclers will be able to take it apart easily. As a result, the i Vision Circular is 100 percent recyclable, according to BMW. 

BMW's 'recyclable' i Vision Circular Concept EV has a weird crystal interface

If you think the outside is far-fetched, wait until you get a load of the interior. The seats use a recycled, crushed-velvet like material with a pink-violet color and light mint green for the door panels and dash. Apart from the rear quarter panels, the cabin is nearly all glass including the highly sloped windshield and roof. 

That brings us to the V-shaped dashboard, which looks like someone splashed blue liquid metal onto it. In fact, it's a 3D-printed crystal sculpture that uses lighting to simulate the vehicle "thinking," according to BMW. Meanwhile, driver information appears on a heads-up display along the entire width of the windshield, while control comes via a pair of steering-wheel mounted touchpads with the same crystal appearance. Each seat has its own "dedicated sound zone" that allows passengers to listen to their own music — a techie, but rather antisocial touch. 

BMW's 'recyclable' i Vision Circular Concept EV has a weird crystal interface

While the design is fairly bonkers, the i Vision Circular concept does offer some practical ideas. BMW aims to show how it can boost the amount of recycled materials in cars from 30 percent today to 50 percent and higher down the road. That's an application that might appear in the nearer future, even if the crystal interior is still a long way off. 

Recommended Stories

  • Smart's Mini-like EV concept shows off its larger vehicle ambitions

    Smart has unveiled "Concept #1" showing how its future EVs will be larger and more high-tech oriented.

  • Mercedes' latest EVs include a G-Class concept and the EQE sedan

    Mercedes has unveiled a slew of new electric vehicles, including a G-Class concept (the EQG) and a production take on the E-Class (EQE).

  • House representatives sent a letter to Yahoo's CEO... from 2017

    House representatives have sent a letter to a Yahoo CEO who hasn't worked at the company for four years.

  • 'Horizon Forbidden West' PS4 buyers will get a free PS5 upgrade after all

    Sony has backtracked and promised 'Horizon Forbidden West' PS4 buyers will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version — but don't expect that for other titles.

  • ICYMI: We see how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 performs in the real world

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Razer Blade 14 laptop.

  • Labor Day TV sales knock hundreds off LG and Sony OLED sets

    The best Labor Day 2021 TV deals include hundreds off Sony and LG OLED TVs and deals on 4K smart TVs from Samsung and TCL.

  • Hitting the Books: What exactly did Jodi Foster hear in 'Contact'?

    As Naomi Pequette argues in her essay "The Sounds of Contact" as part of The Science if Sci-Fi Cinema collection, being "based on a true story" doesn't exactly mean we're getting the whole story.

  • Pixel 3 owners say their phones are bricking without warning

    Reports are mounting of Pixel 3 phones that suddenly 'brick' — to the point where users can't even recover their devices.

  • Heat Advisory Monday, System in Gulf could bring heavy rain

    Heat Advisory Monday, System in Gulf could bring heavy rain

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

    Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co., KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co. to encourage the use of swappable batteries for electric motorcycles and light electric vehicles. The Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) aims to broaden the use of light electric vehicles, such as scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, and support a more sustainable management of their batteries, a joint statement said.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Mercedes-AMG EQS gets unique motors that can put out 751 horsepower

    While the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is a monumentally powerful electrified sedan, its full-electric capabilities are pretty paltry. The EQS 53 features two electric motors like the regular all-wheel-drive EQS, but the motors themselves are different. It also gets a transmission oil cooler and a 400-volt battery pack with modes that can adjust from maximizing range to maximizing performance and doing so repeatedly.

  • Car Hacking Danger Is Likely Closer Than You Think

    A Detroit Free Press report shows there were 150 automotive cybersecurity incidents in 2019 alone.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera XC Edition Sedan

    The Cutlass proved to be such a big-selling model for Oldsmobile— particularly during the middle 1970s— that The General saw fit to apply the Cutlass name to three unrelated Oldsmobiles during the the mixed-up-muddled-up-shook-up period of the 1980s. There was the Cutlass Supreme, a midsize rear-wheel-drive G-body sibling to the Chevy Monte Carlo and then, a bit later, the front-wheel-drive Chevy Lumina. There was the compact Cutlass Calais, based on the same platform as the Pontiac Grand Am. And there was the Cutlass Ciera, closely related to the Chevy Celebrity and made famous by its starring role in the film "Fargo." Confused?

  • Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

    A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit when a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida. Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. “I remember hearing a car coming and then I heard a crash and I heard an engine going from a car because it was on top of us,” Emily Williams said.

  • Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash

    The U.S. Navy declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday. The move followed more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search and rescue flights to look for the wreckage, the Navy’s Pacific fleet said in a Saturday statement. Also injured on Tuesday were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the MH-60S helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash.

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQE Is the New Normal

    Mercedes EQ's all-electric mid-sized sedan is just another premium electric car. That is a good thing.