BMC Focuses on the Future with the Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program

·4 min read

Ecosystem Designed to Collaborate, Co-Innovate, and Serve the Needs of Every Autonomous Digital Enterprise

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program, a high-touch, extremely collaborative co-innovation program built for, and with, BMC partners and customers. The program is focused on ideation and experimentation to design and ultimately commercialize modern technology solutions to support customers on their Autonomous Digital Enterprise journey.

BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner
BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner

The BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program was created to provide dedicated spaces for partners to develop new and disruptive ideas that go beyond traditional enterprise IT. It embraces fresh thinking and new perspectives, and takes advantage of group ideation through a rich partner ecosystem to anticipate and addresses customers' needs quickly and more effectively. Customers also support the innovation journey by collaborating with both BMC and its Innovation Labs preferred partners to develop, test, and provide real-time feedback, delivering immediate value.

"Working with BMC Innovation Labs is powerful and exciting. It's all about collaboration, agility and creativity, constantly driving the development of innovation solutions that accelerate the business outcomes for our joint customers, and giving them the differentiation they seek," said Colin Miranda, CEO at CyberMAK. "As experts in digital enterprise management solutions, we value the impressive ecosystem that BMC is beginning to assemble. We're excited to extend our 25-year partnership with BMC and bring CyberMAK's industry domain knowledge and technological expertise to the table as we co-innovate on market-changing solutions that will truly move the needle for our customers."

Digital transformation fundamentally changes how companies operate and deliver value to their customers. This requires organizations in all industries to continually challenge the status quo, experiment, and become comfortable with constant iteration. BMC introduced the Innovation Labs in 2020, and programming is initially focused on co-innovation across industries including oil and gas, retail, customer service, transportation, and communications service providers among others. The program will also focus on developing solutions using technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, knowledge analytics, blockchain, and big data automation.

According to Gartner®, "the ongoing evolution of products, services, and business models requires a strong emphasis on innovation by creating an innovation competency with a sustained focus on driving positive change and scaling the ideas to create lasting impact."1

"BMC has a history of innovation to help our customers continue to transform. Today, we have our eye on the future, and our partners play an important role," said Ram Chakravarti, chief technology officer at BMC. "Our innovation ecosystem aims to bring together some of the industry's brightest minds to design game-changing solutions, test and apply new technologies – and ultimately build aligned technology roadmaps for commercially viable solutions. We are excited to showcase the power of our partnerships to help organizations around the world solve real-world business challenges in their Autonomous Digital Enterprise journey."

Within this ecosystem, selected BMC Innovation Labs preferred partners can expect access to new innovations, support to design game-changing solutions, and aligned technology roadmaps that help provide a faster time-to-value for everyone involved. BMC partners can visit the BMC Innovation Labs Preferred Partner Program website to request consideration for the invitation-only program.


Additional Resources

¹Gartner, "CIO Leadership of Innovation, Disruptive Trends and Emerging Practices Primer for 2022," Peter Skyttegaard, Brian Prentice, Daniel Sun, Michelle Bazargan, 4 February 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BMC
BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2022 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent
www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:
Sheila Watson
BMC
ExtComms@bmc.com

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)
BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-focuses-on-the-future-with-the-innovation-labs-preferred-partner-program-301560512.html

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

