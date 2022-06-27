U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

BMC Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

·3 min read

Report reinforces purpose-driven commitments and initiatives to create an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that includes everyone

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the company's corporate social responsibility strategy centered on three key pillars—the BMC Cares program; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and environmental sustainability best practices for the software and services industry grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)
BMC the global leader in software solutions for IT (PRNewsFoto/BMC)

"BMC's long-standing commitment to social responsibility comes alive in our efforts to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise by focusing on equality, sustainability, and social good," said Ayman Sayed, president and CEO at BMC. "We strive to uphold and fortify the UN's vision of improving lives through the promotion of social progress and sustainable development, all while working every day to help realize a brighter, digital future for all, in service of the communities where we live and work."

This year's report highlights BMC's commitment to intentional CSR initiatives, including:

  • Environmental Stewardship Pledged to policy advocacy positions consistent with a 1.5° C future in the countries where BMC operates.

  • Environmental Impact – Over 34,000 trees planted through ongoing reforestation partnerships with Reforest'Action and OneTreePlanted that also celebrate key customer milestones.

  • Pay Equity – Partnership with Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform, with a mission to eradicate pay disparities due to gender, race, and ethnicity.

  • Diversity Speaker Series – Thirteen speaker sessions with ongoing events through fiscal year 2023 to support topics aligned to BMC CSR initiatives, including pay equity, DEI, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

  • Kiva Support through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) Each of BMC's ten Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are funded and given the opportunity to invest in Kiva micro-lending initiatives that align to their ERG objectives and shared interests.

  • BMC Cares – 55,0000+ COVID-19 vaccines doses distributed with a focus on supporting BMC employees and the communities in which we live and work.

BMC's 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report also underscores the company's commitment to being an employer of choice, through its acceptance to the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative serving to strengthen the social responsibility of companies. Additionally, BMC scored 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, received a Top 1% ESG rating from Sustainalytics, and increased the number of volunteer hours reported by employees 200%+ year over year.

Additional Resource

  • Learn more about BMC's CSR initiatives here.

  • Download the full 2022 CSR Report here.

About BMC
BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2022 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent 
www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:
Harper Schmidt
BMC
ExtComms@bmc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmc-releases-2022-corporate-social-responsibility-report-301575316.html

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.

