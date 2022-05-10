BMCS Announces Former Cleveland Brown/San Diego Charger NFL Ballplayer Joins the Firm As Ambassador

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 /BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND, INC doing business as BioTech Medics, Inc. (symbol BMCS) is pleased to announce that Mr. David Lee Grayson, Jr a former professional football player has joined the BMCS team as an ambassador to the Company.

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "today we are pleased to announce that we have added a significant individual to the BMCS team. Mr. Grayson brings to us impeccable credentials and this relationship provides a conduit between the company and high profile professional athletes that could be instrumental to our capital raising efforts (our relationship goal here is $5 million dollars).

David is not just an ambassador to BMCs but he is in investor in the Company as well. The experiences he brings with him, include his work with Struans Holdings Corporation, a notable hedge fund trading on the Frankfurt Exchange. David also expanded his securities experience by working with Venture Net Capital Group which developed, educated and elevated companies as an "Incubator Firm"; additionally he helped form Pro Ventures Sports Management Firm which contracted and represented NFL ball players. (The most notable being Steve Smith formerly of the Carolina Panthers.). David is also an avid ethereum crypto currency trader. Collectively, these experiences make him uniquely qualified for this important relationship.

Mr Grayson will participate in the awareness of our venture including podcast, Zoom calls and investor forums, he is not the only ambassador that we will employ (more named soon). Our goal is to create additional strategic alliances with companies, currencies, platforms and influential people to expand our global reach to grasp our goals and objectives. Additionally, David Grayson will be featured in the first of a series of informative Podcast on Wednesday May 11, 2022 entitled "Comfortably Zoned Radio" hosted by Ralph Tyko, website https://comfortablyzonedradio.com/ " commented Miller.

Sumcoin is the "World's First Indexed Coin" it is a cryptographic blockchain that uses a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm to determine its value (that changes every 20 minutes). People seeking to invest in digital assets (crypto) can invest in our stock and get the benefits of the appreciating value of the Company's stock that is designed to appreciate faster than the digital currency.

Story continues

BMCS has a fascinating business model that is patterned after other successful companies in this Digital Asset Marketplace. Our goal is to make Sumcoin as liquid as other currencies in this digital ecosystem. We have filed a Reg. D 506c offering with the SEC and we have started raising capital with this exemption. Capital raised ads to our balance sheet, also increases our share value. I invite you all to visit our website at www.bmcssumcoin.com to better understand our mission and business model.

ABOUT: David Lee Grayson, Jr. (born February 27, 1964) is a former professional American football player who played line-backer for seven seasons for the Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers. Grayson played college football at Fresno State and prepped at Lincoln High in Southeast San Diego. Grayson's father, Dave Grayson Sr., played three years in the AFL with the Dallas Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders and then 11 years in the NFL after the two leagues merged. -Post David Grayson's NFL career, he retired from the San Diego Chargers and entered into the Investment Banking arena working with Accredited Investors for private placement projects with a former college football teammate

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

