U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,774.66
    +99.82 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,597.05
    +708.27 (+2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,103.55
    +305.21 (+2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.68
    +35.98 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.20
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5430
    +1.4580 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,176.20
    +1,150.22 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.17
    +12.10 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the latest Fed decision and more.

BMF NAMED GLOBAL SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR JAPAN AIRLINES (JAL)

·4 min read

Japan's legacy carrier taps BMF to reinvigorate the brand through dynamic narrative and content across its global Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn channels and through earned media results

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMF is pleased to announce the latest addition to its growing Engagement and Earned practices with the addition of Japan Airlines (JAL). Appointed as global Social Media and Public Relations Agency of Record, BMF will serve as a strategic partner in smartly evolving the legacy carrier's brand narrative – the transformative and restorative power of travel – across its owned global social channels (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) and via eaned media results.

Getting to the heart of what motivates global travelers, BMF is poised to reinvigorate JAL's social content to be more relevant, inspiring, magnetic, and elevated. The agency will help JAL grow brand relevance through increased social following, engagement, and reach; improve customer retention; build preference from new customers; share valuable consumer insights in real time; and keep the JAL in the global media conversation through its unique experience-led PR tactics. BMF will also spearhead Tokyo-based content ideation and production for the airline.

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome Japan Airlines to the BMF roster," says Bruce Starr, CEO and Co-Founder of BMF. "With global travel recovery accelerating each day, the timing for a refreshed social and PR strategy couldn't be more auspicious. We're thrilled to draw on our 20 year legacy of creating brand narratives that inspire action to offer global travelers a coveted window seat to the world with JAL."

Underscoring the brand's commitment to safety & comfort, sustainability, innovation, and the unique cultures of the 52 countries and regions JAL services, BMF's social content and PR efforts will spotlight the international airlines' signature experience: the art of omotenashi, a distinctive style of Japanese hospitality rooted in intuitive service and the anticipation of customers needs.

"The industry has been disrupted, not only by the pandemic, but also by the urgent need for more sustainaible and thoughtful travel. Travelers are yearning for physical reconnetion and piece of mind that their safety and well-being are top priority," says Akira Mitsumasu, Vice President, CX, Data Analytics & Marketing at Japan Airlines. "We look forward to partnering with BMF at this critical juncture to breathe new energy into our social feeds and secure meaningful results with top-tier media, inspiring brand loyalists and new customers alike to choose JAL to be a part of their journey."

About Japan Airlines
Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® alliance, the airline now reaches 349 airports in 52 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 229 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service and one of the most preferred airlines in the world. For more information, visit: www.jal.com

About BMF

BMF is an award-winning global integrated creative marketing agency with expertise in brand strategy, experiential, digital, influencer, talent, and PR. The agency conceptualizes and executes multi-channel programs that earn attention from key opinion leaders, engage with our clients' target audiences, and create unforgettable brand experiences with lasting impact. BMF does this for brands who seek to have a meaningful role in the current cultural conversation. With teams working around the world, BMF recently produced 350 programs of which 50 were in 19 countries outside the US . Each of the programs we develop are unique — the red thread is our commitment to delivering ROI by humanizing brands in unexpected and impactful ways that are made to inspire. BMF is an LGBT owned business certified by the NGLCC (nglcc.org) with diversity & inclusion as part of the agency's core DNA. For more information, visit: www.wearebmf.com.

Media Contact: BMF
T: 323.807.7333
E: JAL@wearebmf.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmf-named-global-social-media-and-public-relations-agency-of-record-for-japan-airlines-jal-301572389.html

SOURCE BMF

Recommended Stories

  • Uber Brings Back Carpool Service After Pandemic Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. is bringing back its shared ride service after a hiatus during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recession RiskBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersThe carpool servic

  • NASA picks three companies to develop lunar nuclear power systems

    A fission system could power long-term missions to the Moon and Mars.

  • Here's Why Alphabet Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of the tech-giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were rising today after an AdAge report came out indicating that the company is talking with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) about potentially working on an advertising deal with the video streaming service. The AdAge report said Alphabet's Google is currently a "front-runner" among other competitors to forge an advertising partnership with Netflix, as the streaming service looks to boost its ad revenue. You may recall that Netflix's management said recently that it wants to launch an ad-supported streaming tier that would help the company attract additional users.

  • Amazon Stock Post-Split: Bear vs. Bull

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split has come and passed, and it is now trading on a split-adjusted basis. Given the newly lowered share price, it is an excellent time to consider the bear and bull case for investing in Amazon's stock. The bear case will center on its rapidly rising costs amid decelerating revenue growth.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Target CEO: Biden gas holiday 'only going to fuel the demand'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell weighs in on high gas prices.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • JetBlue raises its bid to acquire Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the bidding war for Spirit Airlines.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case against SEC’s ‘no admit, no deny’ policy backed by Musk, Cuban

    The Supreme Court rejected a challenge brought against the Securities and Exchange Commission by a former Xerox executive, and backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, against the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of barring those who agree to settlements with the agency from publicly proclaiming their innocence.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • American Airlines will no longer fly to these three cities as pilot shortage worsens

    Ohio and New York will see reduced coverage for the foreseeable future.

  • Target CEO on inflation, inventories: 'We are in an environment many of us haven't seen before'

    Target CEO Brian Cornell shares fresh insight into the state of the retailer during a new luncheon.

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies: one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure play on plant-based snacking.

  • Pete Buttigieg among thousands who saw their flights canceled this weekend

    At least 14,000 domestic flights were canceled or delayed in the United States this holiday weekend.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.