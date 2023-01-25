BMNT Inc. Announces Appointment of Dr. Alison Hawks to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMNT Inc. -- the company transforming public sector innovation – today announced the appointment of Dr. Alison Hawks to the BMNT Board of Directors.

Dr. Hawks is one of the leading voices in public sector innovation and the driving force behind BMNT's global business efforts. She is the co-founder and CEO of BMNT, Ltd.; and Chair of the Common Mission Project UK.

In her new role on the BMNT board, Dr. Hawks will lead the development of BMNT's innovation education programs while also guiding the integration of BMNT's rapidly expanding international presence.

"Ali is a researcher turned entrepreneur who has an international perspective on mission acceleration that is critical to BMNT's growth. I can think of no one better suited to help guide BMNT into our next decade of service," said BMNT CEO Peter Newell.

Dr. Hawks was named the Woman of the Year for Innovation and Creativity at the Women in Defence Awards in 2022. She teaches mission-driven entrepreneurship at King's College London, Department of War Studies and at Imperial College London in their Institute of Security Science and Technology. She previously served as Director of Research at the Section 809 Panel, a U.S. Congressionally mandated commission tasked with streamlining and codifying defense acquisition. She was also an Assistant Professor at the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University; and King's College London, Department of Defence Studies where she taught strategy, policy and operations in professional military education. Dr. Hawks' doctoral thesis was in military sociology. She received her Ph.D from the Department of War Studies at King's College London, and her MA in Strategic Studies from the University of Leeds. She holds a BA in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego, and has multiple peer reviewed publications on her research.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation.

