BMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 3.20 Per Cent
TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced that it is increasing its CDN$ prime lending rate from 2.70 per cent to 3.20 per cent, effective Apr. 14, 2022.
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
