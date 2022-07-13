U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.54 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.02
    +0.18 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.40
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.18 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0057
    +0.0020 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3770
    +0.5550 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,670.30
    +201.45 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.72
    +4.46 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

BMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 4.70 Per Cent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMO

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced that it is increasing its CDN$ prime lending rate from 3.70 per cent to 4.70 per cent, effective July 14, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group 

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/13/c5458.html

Recommended Stories