BMO Bank of Montreal Increases CDN$ Prime Lending Rate to 6.45 Per Cent

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Bank of Montreal today announced that it is increasing its CDN$ prime lending rate from 5.95 per cent to 6.45 per cent, effective December 8, 2022.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c3536.html

