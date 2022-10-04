U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0157 (+1.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0154 (+1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1470
    -0.4730 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,305.47
    +751.11 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

BMO Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from the BMO ETF team with Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) joined Graham Mackenzie, Head of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate the BMO ETF Forum in Vancouver and to close the market.

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada, and $80.6 billion in assets under management.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c3877.html

