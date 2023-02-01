U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,055.43
    -21.17 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,742.26
    -343.78 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.22
    -41.34 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,924.13
    -7.81 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    -2.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.00
    -8.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.35 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0049 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4770
    -0.0520 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2700
    -0.7980 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,015.45
    -118.41 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.90
    +278.22 (+114.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

BMO Completes Acquisition of Bank of the West

·5 min read

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO), and its subsidiaries BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank N.A. (together, "BMO"), announced today it has completed the acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas (XPAR: BNP).

BMO's acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO and extends its banking presence through more than 500 additional branches and commercial and wealth offices in key U.S. growth markets. As the 8th largest bank in North America by assets, BMO now has a strong position in three of the top five U.S. markets, a footprint in 32 states, expanded national specialty commercial businesses and a digital banking platform helping customers make real financial progress in all 50 states.

Until conversion of the banks' systems, expected in early September 2023, customers will continue to be served through their respective BMO and Bank of the West branches, websites and mobile applications. In the coming months, BMO will provide Bank of the West customers with key information about how the combined bank will serve them, including the plan for the conversion of their accounts.

More information is available at: BMO Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Bank of the West

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of C$1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to plans for the combined operations of BMO and Bank of the West, and the financial, operational and capital impacts of the transaction, and include statements made by our management. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "goal", "commit", "target", "may", "might", "schedule", "forecast" and "could" or negative or grammatical variations thereof.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections. We caution readers of this document not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as a number of factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements.

The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including, but not limited to: the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction, such as it growing our U.S. operations are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations (including changes to capital requirements) and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Bank of the West currently operates; the business of Bank of the West may not perform as expected or in a manner consistent with historical performance; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate Bank of the West; diversion of management time on transaction integration-related issues; increased exposure to exchange rate fluctuations; and those other factors discussed in the Risks That May Affect Future Results section, and the sections related to credit and counterparty, market, insurance, liquidity and funding, operational non-financial, legal and regulatory, strategic, environmental and social, and reputation risk, in the Enterprise-Wide Risk Management section of the BMO 2022 Annual Report, all of which outline certain key factors and risks that may affect our future results and our ability to anticipate and effectively manage risks arising from all of the foregoing factors. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Other factors and risks could adversely affect our results. Investors and others should carefully consider these factors and risks, as well as other uncertainties and potential events, and the inherent uncertainty of forward-looking statements.

We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the organization or on its behalf, except as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of assisting shareholders and analysts in understanding the proposed transaction and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-completes-acquisition-of-bank-of-the-west-301736383.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/01/c5505.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall as investors await Fed interest rate decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports that all major stock indices are in the red.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About NIO Inc. (NIO): Should You Buy?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in NIO Inc. (NIO). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • WestRock (WRK) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    WestRock (WRK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and 3.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • With 41% institutional ownership, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    Every investor in Baidu, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIDU ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Top 25 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top 25 smartest companies to buy according to hedge funds. For more companies, head on over to Top 5 Smartest Companies To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Surviving in the modern day corporate world is not for the faint of heart. Business is a ruthless […]

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.

  • Why WestRock Stock Got Rocked for a 14% Loss Today

    Shares of cardboard box maker WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), you see, tumbled 14% through 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported an earnings miss and withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year. Instead of the $0.60-per-share adjusted profit and $5.1 billion in sales that Wall Street expected, this morning, WestRock admitted that its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings were only $0.55 per share and its sales $4.9 billion. As I mentioned, even the $0.55 that WestRock did earn last quarter were of the adjusted (i.e., non-GAAP, pro forma) variety.

  • Peloton stock pops on Q2 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Peloton, which showed narrower-than-expected losses.

  • Altria Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback as Earnings Top Estimates

    The cigarettes company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $6.1 billion in the final three months of the year.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    Top dividend stocks are capable of delivering above-average returns returns in any type of market. Which dividend stocks are no-brainer buys for retail investors right now? AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) are three elite income stocks that have recession-proof businesses, strong growth prospects, and ample free cash flows.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Why Silicon Labs Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), an Internet of Things components maker, were skyrocketing Wednesday morning after the company easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for both earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter. Silicon Labs reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $1.31 per share in the fourth quarter, which was an increase of 70% from the year-ago quarter and far ahead of analysts' average estimate of $0.98 per share. Sales were up 23% year over year to $257.3 million, which beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $250.3 million.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hit Monthly Redemption Limit in January

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate trust hit a monthly redemption limit in January, as the firm’s crown jewel continues to wrestle with a line of investors seeking to get money out.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- The crisis of confidence plaguing Gautam Adani has taken a sudden turn for the worse, with a record 28% plunge in his flagship company’s stock raising questions over the extra collateral he needs to cover loans.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesAdani Stoc