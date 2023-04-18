BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 6, 2023 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Janice M. Babiak 351,265,494 97.87 % 7,642,029 2.13 % Sophie Brochu 350,385,690 97.63 % 8,521,833 2.37 % Craig W. Broderick 355,002,307 98.91 % 3,905,215 1.09 % George A. Cope 343,003,583 95.57 % 15,903,939 4.43 % Stephen Dent 357,798,594 99.69 % 1,108,927 0.31 % Christine A. Edwards 349,346,887 97.34 % 9,560,636 2.66 % Martin S. Eichenbaum 356,306,341 99.28 % 2,601,181 0.72 % David Harquail 356,718,020 99.39 % 2,189,502 0.61 % Linda S. Huber 356,564,090 99.35 % 2,343,433 0.65 % Eric R. La Flèche 355,352,580 99.01 % 3,554,497 0.99 % Lorraine Mitchelmore 354,474,358 98.76 % 4,433,165 1.24 % Madhu Ranganathan 324,532,435 90.42 % 34,375,088 9.58 % Darryl White 356,410,039 99.30 % 2,497,483 0.70 %



Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

Story continues

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-confirms-election-of-board-of-directors-301800998.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group