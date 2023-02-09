BMO ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Kevin Gopaul, President of BMO ETFs, and guests joined Graham Mackenzie, Head of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of six new ETFs: the BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSX: ZWEN), the BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSX: ZWHC), the BMO Global Agriculture ETF (TSX: ZEAT), the BMO US Aggregate Bond Index (TSX: ZUAG) (TSX: ZUAG.F) (TSX: ZUAG.U) and the BMO US TIPS Index ETF (TSX: TIPS) (TSX: TIPS.F) (TSX: TIPS.U) and a new class of unit of BMO Growth ETF (TSX: ZGRO.T).

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.7 billion in assets under management.

