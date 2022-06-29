BMO Global Asset Management Announces Special Cash Distribution

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced a special cash distribution for BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series.

Unitholders of record of ETF Series (ZMMK) of BMO Money Market Fund at the close of business on July 7th, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13th, 2022. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2023.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution amount are as follows:

BMO ETF Ticker Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series ZMMK 0.10

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2021

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

