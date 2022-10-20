BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the October 2022 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on October 28, 2022 may receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2022.
Unitholders of record of ETF Series (ZMMK) of the BMO Money Market Fund at the close of business on October 27, 2022 may receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2022.
The ex-dividend date and record date for the BMO Money Market Fund is October 27, 2022.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
Ticker
Distributions
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.040
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.070
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.100
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
ZMBS
0.040
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.110
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWA
0.130
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
ZWT
0.120
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.170
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.080
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.030
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.045
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
0.120
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
0.090
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
0.075
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
0.120
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGH.F
0.110
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.095
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWE
0.110
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.055
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHY
0.060
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.090
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZJK.U
0.085
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.070
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
0.080
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.045
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.065
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.040
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.045
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.046
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.028
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.034
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMU
0.045
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.055
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZIC.U
0.042
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.060
BMO Premium Yield ETF
ZPAY
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
ZPAY.F
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPAY.U
0.160
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.090
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.035
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.022
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.030
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.035
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.160
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUS.U
0.160
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.080
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZDY.U
0.065
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.060
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZWH.U
0.115
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.100
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.100
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.100
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUP.U
0.100
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.095
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPW.U
0.095
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.100
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWG
0.170
BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series
ZMMK
0.150
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZWB.U
0.140
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPR.U
0.070
BMO Monthly Income ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZMI.U
0.100
BMO Balanced ETF (T6 Payout Series)
ZBAL.T
0.150
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC
("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use.
"Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, December 2021
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
