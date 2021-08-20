BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on August 30th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 2nd, 2021.
Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.040
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.030
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.090
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUS.U
0.090
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.022
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.028
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.043
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.032
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.032
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.034
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.045
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.035
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.046
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.065
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.035
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.055
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZIC.U
0.045
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMU
0.045
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHY
0.060
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.090
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.055
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.050
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.045
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUP.U
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.110
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.055
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.100
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.100
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.180
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.080
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWA
0.100
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZWH.U
0.115
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.105
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.090
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWE
0.100
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.095
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPW.U
0.095
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.100
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.065
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.075
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZDY.U
0.065
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.060
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.065
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
0.070
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
0.100
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
0.070
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
0.090
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWG
0.170
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
ZMBS
0.040
BMO Premium Yield ETF
ZPAY
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPAY.U
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
ZPAY.F
0.160
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
ZWT
0.130
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
0.120
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGH.F
0.120
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZJK.U
0.090
Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC
("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use."Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, May 2021
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c4713.html