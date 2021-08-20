U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds

6 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on August 30th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 2nd, 2021.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.090

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.090

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.043

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.032

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.032

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.035

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.055

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.045

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.055

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.050

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.110

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.055

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.100

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.180

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.080

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.090

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.100

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.065

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.075

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.060

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.065

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.070

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.100

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.070

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.170

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.130

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.120

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZJK.U

0.090

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC
("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use."Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, May 2021

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $950 billion as of April 30, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c4713.html

