BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the September 2021 cash distributions and reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly or quarterly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on September 29, 2021 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on October 4, 2021.
Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.040
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.065
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.100
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
ZMBS
0.040
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.100
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average
ZWA
0.100
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
ZWT
0.130
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.170
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.080
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.030
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.050
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
0.100
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
0.090
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
0.070
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
0.120
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH.F
0.120
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.090
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to
ZWE
0.100
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.055
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD
ZHY
0.060
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.090
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S.
ZJK.U
0.090
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.065
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
0.070
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.045
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.065
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.043
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.045
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.046
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.028
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.034
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD
ZMU
0.045
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.055
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar
ZIC.U
0.045
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.055
BMO Premium Yield ETF
ZPAY
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
ZPAY.F
0.160
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPAY.U
0.160
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.032
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.035
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.022
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.032
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.035
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.080
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUS.U
0.080
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.075
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZDY.U
0.065
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.060
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.110
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar
ZWH.U
0.115
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.105
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.110
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZUP.U
0.110
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.095
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZPW.U
0.095
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.100
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWG
0.170
Quarterly Distributions
Ticker
Cash
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
ZESG
0.180
BMO Balanced ETF
ZBAL
0.220
BMO Conservative ETF
ZCON
0.220
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZCPB
0.200
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCB
0.400
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index
ZDJ
0.210
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
ZIN
0.160
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
ZEO
0.380
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUB
0.170
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
ZBK
0.170
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGB
0.220
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ESGF
0.220
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
COMM
0.100
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index
DISC
0.070
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
STPL
0.140
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
ZGI
0.330
BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZMSB
0.250
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series
ZGSB
0.300
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
ZGB
0.310
BMO Growth ETF
ZGRO
0.220
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZQB
0.190
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTL
0.350
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged
ZTL.F
0.290
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S.
ZTL.U
0.350
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
ZLB
0.240
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
ZLI
0.160
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD
ZLD
0.150
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
ZLU
0.200
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZLU.U
0.160
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLH
0.150
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTM
0.230
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S.
ZTM.U
0.250
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
ZGQ
0.120
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGA
0.250
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
ZVC
0.150
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGE
0.210
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDM
0.150
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
ZEA
0.130
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index
ZEQ
0.140
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGG
0.150
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGY
0.120
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGY.F
0.110
BMO MSCI USA High Quality ETF (Hedged Units)
ZUQ.F
0.090
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
ZUQ
0.130
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)
ZUQ.U
0.090
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
ZVU
0.140
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUE
0.200
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
ZSP
0.200
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZSP.U
0.160
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
ZMID
0.100
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZMID.F
0.100
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)
ZMID.U
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
ZSML
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZSML.F
0.100
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)
ZSML.U
0.100
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
ZCN
0.190
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
ZSB
0.300
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
ZTIP
0.030
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZTIP.F
0.030
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)
ZTIP.U
0.030
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTS
0.210
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
ZTS.U
0.230
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series
ZZZD
0.300
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZBBB
0.240
The following quarterly distributions, if any, generally represent net income and net realized capital gains within the ETFs and are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable ETF which are consolidated immediately.
Quarterly Distributions
Ticker
Reinvested
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating
ZCS.L
0.160
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating
ZFS.L
0.100
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating
ZPS.L
0.160
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
ZST.L
0.300
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD
ZUS.V
0.300
Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, May 2021
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c3923.html