BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the January 2022 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on January 28th, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on February 2nd, 2022.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows: