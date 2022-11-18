BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2022 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.
Unitholders of record at close of business on December 29, 2022 will receive the 2022 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 19, 2022. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2023.
Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 21, 20222. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.
These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.
Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:
BMO ETFs
Ticker
Estimated Reinvested
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
ZAG
0.000
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
ZESG
0.048
BMO Balanced ETF
ZBAL
0.424
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZBBB
0.000
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
ZDV
0.506
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWC
0.000
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
ZMBS
0.000
BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF
ZCH
0.000
BMO Clean Energy Index ETF
ZCLN
0.363
BMO Conservative ETF
ZCON
0.000
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund ETF Series
ZCPB
0.000
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCB
0.000
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
ZWB
0.453
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWA
0.630
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
ZWT
0.206
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
ZWK
0.547
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
ZWU
0.000
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
ZDB
0.000
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDJ
0.000
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEF
0.000
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
ZEB
1.452
BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMT
0.000
BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF
ZGD
0.491
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
ZIN
1.414
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
ZEO
0.000
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
ZRE
1.229
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUB
1.100
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
ZBK
1.431
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUH
0.000
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF
ZHU
0.000
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
ZUT
1.916
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGB
0.000
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ESGH
0.000
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGH.F
0.000
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ESGF
0.000
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWP
0.000
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWE
0.922
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
ZFH
0.000
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
COMM
0.971
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
DISC
1.924
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
STPL
1.000
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWG
0.187
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
ZGI
0.689
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund ETF Series
ZMSB
1.018
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund ETF Series
ZGSB
0.000
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
ZGB
0.000
BMO Growth ETF
ZGRO
0.344
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZQB
0.000
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHY
0.000
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZJK
0.000
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)
ZJK.U
0.000
BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF
ZID
0.000
BMO International Dividend ETF
ZDI
0.000
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZDH
1.123
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF
ZJG
0.000
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
ZPR
0.000
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZLC
0.000
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFL
0.000
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPL
0.000
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZTL.F
0.000
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTL
0.000
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)
ZTL.U
0.000
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
ZLB
1.374
BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF
ZLE
0.000
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
ZLI
0.000
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLD
0.000
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)
ZLU.U
0.733
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
ZLU
2.032
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
ZLH
0.000
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCM
0.000
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFM
0.000
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZMP
0.000
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZMU
0.000
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZIC
0.000
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)
ZIC.U
0.000
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTM
0.000
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)
ZTM.U
0.000
BMO Monthly Income ETF
ZMI
0.209
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
ZGQ
0.000
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGA
0.188
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
ZVC
0.000
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGE
0.000
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZDM
2.499
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
ZEA
0.000
BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
ZEM
0.466
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZEQ
1.269
BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF
ZFIN
0.000
BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF
ZGEN
0.000
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGG
0.000
BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF
ZINN
0.000
BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF
ZINT
0.000
BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF
ZAUT
0.000
BMO MSCI US High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZUQ.F
0.000
BMO MSCI US High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)
ZUQ.U
1.250
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
ESGY
0.178
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ESGY.F
0.000
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
ZUQ
1.850
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
ZVU
0.227
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZQQ
1.262
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF
ZNQ
0.900
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)
ZNQ.U
0.423
BMO Premium Yield ETF
ZPAY
0.564
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged to CAD)
ZPAY.F
0.000
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)
ZPAY.U
0.903
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
ZRR
0.225
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZUE
0.000
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)
ZSP.U
0.284
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
ZSP
0.340
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
ZMID
1.151
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZMID.F
0.000
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)
ZMID.U
1.241
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
ZSML
0.000
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged to CAD)
ZSML.F
0.000
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)
ZSML.U
0.000
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
ZCN
0.679
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
ZCS
0.000
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
ZCS.L
0.180
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
ZFS
0.000
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
ZFS.L
0.100
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
ZPS
0.000
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
ZPS.L
0.150
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
ZSB
0.000
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZSU
0.000
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
ZTIP
0.000
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZTIP.F
0.550
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)
ZTIP.U
0.850
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
ZTS
0.000
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)
ZTS.U
0.000
BMO SIA Canadian Focused Equity Fund ETF Series
ZFC
1.249
BMO SIA North American Focused Equity Fund ETF Series
ZFN
1.978
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund ETF Series
ZZZD
0.000
BMO US All Cap Equity Fund ETF Series
ZACE
0.000
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
ZUS.V
0.200
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)
ZUS.U
0.000
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
ZST
0.000
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
ZST.L
0.450
BMO US Dividend ETF
ZDY
0.000
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)
ZDY.U
0.000
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
ZUD
0.000
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
ZWH
0.083
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)
ZWH.U
0.335
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
ZWS
0.000
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
ZHP
0.000
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
ZUP
0.000
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)
ZUP.U
0.000
BMO US Put Write ETF
ZPW
0.000
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)
ZPW.U
0.000
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
ZPH
0.000
BMO Women In Leadership Fund ETF Series
WOMN
0.000
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund ETF Series
GRNI
0.000
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund ETF Series
TOWR
0.000
BMO Balanced ETF (T6 Series)
ZBAL.T
0.160
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
ZBI
0.000
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
ZCDB
0.000
BMO All-Equity ETF
ZEQT
0.398
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
ZGRN
0.000
BMO Japan Index ETF
ZJPN
0.000
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
ZJPN.F
0.000
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)
ZMI.U
0.212
BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series
ZMMK
0.000
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
ZPR.U
0.000
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
ZSDB
0.000
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (US Dollar Units)
ZWB.U
0.000
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP,ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
