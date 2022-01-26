U.S. markets closed

BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Special Reinvested Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced an estimated special reinvested distribution for BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units). Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and income within the BMO ETFs. Immediately following the reinvested distribution, outstanding units will be consolidated resulting in no change to the number of units held by unitholders.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on February 1st, 2022 will receive the reinvested distribution. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2023.

Details of the per-unit estimated reinvested distribution amount are as follows:

BMO ETF

Ticker

Estimated
Reinvested
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.75

The BMO ETF or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI ESG Research and they bear no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI ESG Research have with the Manager and any related ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2021

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

