U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.17
    +124.69 (+2.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.06
    +932.27 (+2.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,964.86
    +401.10 (+3.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.92
    +51.07 (+2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.55
    -0.26 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.30
    +13.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.60 (+2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    +0.0098 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2634
    +0.0142 (+1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1800
    -0.9300 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,762.92
    +1,951.70 (+5.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.51
    +45.18 (+5.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to Four Percent

·1 min read
BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)
BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 3.50 percent to 4.00 percent, effective May 5, 2022.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-harris-bank-increases-us-prime-lending-rate-to-four-percent-301540152.html

SOURCE BMO Harris Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Fed rate hike: ‘The market is finally saying thank you,’ economist says

    Michael Cox, former chief economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, weighs in on the latest Fed announcement and why the markets are reacting so positively.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • ‘My aim is to have a net worth of at least $100,000’: I’m 29 and live with my mom in a rented mobile home. I have a $25K emergency fund and $26K in a Roth IRA. What do I save for next?

    My aim is to have a net worth of at least $100,000 as I always read how that’s a good number to meet, and I am concerned since I am behind in retirement funds, so I opened a robo-advisor account specifically for retirement purposes. The $4,000 in my savings account is fun money, but whatever I take out, I replace it so it’s never drained.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Twitter Works to Soothe Anxious Staffers Wondering ‘Why Bother?’

    (Bloomberg) -- At a Twitter Inc. staff meeting Wednesday morning, the first slide of a presentation asked a question on the minds of many employees: “Why Bother?” Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelWhy s

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks jump after Powell pushes back on bigger rate hikes after half-point increase

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Fed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve delivered the biggest interest-rate increase since 2000 and signaled it would keep hiking at that pace over the next couple of meetings, unleashing the most aggressive policy action in decades to combat soaring inflation.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cu

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Why Shares of Johnson Controls Are Falling Today

    Beating analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings before the market opened this morning. As of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Johnson Controls were down 12.7%. Generating revenue of $6.1 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, Johnson Controls surpassed analysts' expectations for sales and adjusted EPS of $5.9 billion and $0.60, respectively.

  • Lyft stock is getting smoked — here's why

    Lyft was pummeled during early trading Wednesday following an earnings report that beat estimates.

  • This Number Is Why PayPal Is Worth Buying Today

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have been getting clobbered over the past 10 months or so, falling more than 70% off all-time highs set in July 2021. While part of this has been due to the broad market sell-off all investors have seen lately, it was also because of a shift in strategy mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February. The company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings -- which were reported on April 27 -- showed the shift is having some preliminary success.

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    Many Americans don't feel financially confident. In fact, a recent study found that you'd need to earn around $128,000 to have financial confidence.

  • Lyft co-founder on stock crash: 'We do not like that'

    Lyft co-founder John Zimmer tells Yahoo Finance Live he and his team are actively looking for ways to regain Wall Street's confidence after a disappointing outlook sent shares tumbling on Wednesday.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • What Does Micron Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's stock saw...

  • Indexes Jump After Fed's Biggest Rate Hike In Two Decades; Two Oil Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones rallied over 2% in late-afternoon trading after the Fed's rate hike announcement triggered a broad-market rally.