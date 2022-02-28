U.S. markets closed

BMO Investments Inc. Announces Changes to BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund

  • BMO

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of BMO Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the "Fund"), today announced the launch of Series I (Unhedged) securities, and portfolio manager and sub-advisor changes for the Fund.

Series I (Unhedged)

The Manager has launched Series I (Unhedged) securities of the Fund, subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval.

New Series I (Unhedged) securities are intended for institutional investors who want exposure to emerging market investments to include any performance attributable to foreign currency fluctuations relative to the Canadian dollar.

Change of Portfolio Manager and Sub-Advisor

Effective on or about April 1, 2022, Threadneedle Asset Management Limited will replace BMO Asset Management Inc. as portfolio manager of the Fund, and BMO Asset Management Limited will cease to act as sub-advisor for the Fund.

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, trailing commissions (if applicable), management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c0268.html

