BMO Investments Inc. Announces New Fund and Series Launches and a Risk Rating Reduction

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced new fund and series launches, and a risk rating reduction to BMO World Bond Fund.

New Fund Launches

BMOII has launched the following new funds with the series noted below (subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval):

Fund Series BMO Canadian Banks ETF Fund Series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund Series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series BMO Global Quality ETF Fund Series A, T6, F, F6, I and Advisor Series BMO U.S. Corporate Bond Fund Series A, F, I and Advisor Series



New Cash Flow Option Series

BMOII has expanded its cash flow solutions with Series T6 and Series F6 securities being added to the following funds (subject to receipt of securities regulatory approval):

Fund New Series BMO Asset Allocation Fund Series T6 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund Series T6 and Series F6 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund Series T6 and Series F6 BMO Dividend Fund Series T6



Risk Rating Reduction

Effective May 27, 2022, the risk rating of BMO World Bond Fund has been reduced as set out in the table below. There are no changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of this fund associated with the new risk rating.

This risk rating reduction is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review by BMOII to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating BMO World Bond Fund Low to Medium Low



For more information about BMO Mutual Funds please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

