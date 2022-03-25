U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.46
    +1.30 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,785.38
    +77.44 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,126.26
    -65.58 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.77
    -1.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.66
    -1.68 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.60
    -13.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    -0.34 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4400
    +0.0990 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1150
    -0.2050 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,950.16
    +1,948.75 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.12
    +18.59 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.43
    +27.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

BMO places on The Globe and Mail's third-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMO

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group has again earned a place on the 2022 Report on Business, Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender equity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

"For several decades, BMO has advocated for gender equity. Our Purpose, to boldly grow the good in business and life, calls for us to lead in eliminating barriers to inclusion by promoting equity for women and for all," said Darryl White, CEO, BMO Financial Group. "To achieve our targets, we will leverage new and innovative forms of data, challenge biases, and embrace leading with empathy - all towards making progress on our commitment to an inclusive society."

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large, publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resulting data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The bank's commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce has yielded important results:

  • More than 41 per cent of senior leadership roles are held by women; globally, this number has remained above 40 per cent for the past five years.

  • Half of the Independent Directors of BMO Financial Group's Board of Directors are women.

"Our Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy sets bold goals within the bank, ensures equitable access to career development opportunities and enables inclusive economic growth for our customers and communities," said Vanessa Lewerentz, Chief Inclusion Officer, BMO Financial Group. "We're proud of this recognition and what we've achieved while understanding there's still work to do. We are committed to continuing to find innovative ways to support women and to foster gender equity at BMO and beyond."

Additional initiatives and highlights of BMO's work to advance gender equity in its workforce and beyond include:

  • Introduced a five-year strategy, Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025, aimed at eliminating barriers to inclusion and increasing diversity goals for senior leader and executive roles. The strategy will give further opportunities for women who identify as BIPOC, 2SLGBTQ+ and persons with disabilities.

  • BMO Alliance for Women is BMO's largest Enterprise Resource Group with over 4,000 members, that is dedicated to championing the inclusion, connection, development, advancement and support of women for the betterment of BMO's business, communities and culture.

  • Supported 119,000 women entrepreneurs across BMO's Canadian footprint this year and re-committed $5 billion in capital available over five years to Canadian businesses owned by women.

  • BMO has a long and rich partnership with Catalyst, with BMO's CEO Darryl White serving as Chair of Catalyst's Canada Advisory Board and a Director on Catalyst's Board of Directors.

  • Launched a $750 million Women in Business Bond solution with proceeds allocated toward supporting Canadian women-owned businesses.

  • Committed $1.2 million in funding to SheEO – a not-for-profit company which offers financial support to businesses led by women-identifying and non-binary people.

  • A dedicated website for women, www.bmoforwomen.com, provides tools and educational resources for women entrepreneurs, including podcast series Bold(h)er

  • Executive sponsorship of Plan International Canada's Girls Belong Here program, which places young women in positions of leadership, power and influence for a day.

  • Honouring the achievements of women leaders in communities across North America through the BMO Celebrating Women Grant program.

  • Partnering with The Prosperity ProjectTM, as co-presenting sponsor to fund industry-leading research on gender diversity and intersectionality in Corporate Canada.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c8517.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

    Novavax Inc. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , or Moderna Inc. . (Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized in the U.S.; it is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administratio

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. Investors Care More About Production.

    Earnings don't matter all that much for a pre-revenue company. Investors are more interested in things such as production and plane certification.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most people hear the phrase "technology stocks" these days and immediately think of volatile, rapid-growing investments suitable only for the boldest investors. There are several established tech stocks that not only grow but are also profitable and pay dividends to their shareholders, rewarding them for owning stock in the business. Here are three dividend-paying tech stocks that have industry-leading businesses in their respective specialties.

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Bausch Health Spin-Off Plan Slammed as ‘Fraudulent Transfer’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos.’ plan to spin off a vision-care unit is a “fraudulent transfer” aimed at protecting valuable assets from securities litigation, a group of investors said.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Sugge

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.