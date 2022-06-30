U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,808.38
    -10.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,903.16
    -126.15 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.17
    -50.72 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.88
    -9.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.38
    -2.40 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    -6.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    -0.34 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    -0.1100 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6460
    -0.8990 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,231.50
    -769.04 (-3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.09
    -18.38 (-4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

BMO Recognized as Best Private Bank, Best Commercial Bank and Best Retail Bank in Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BMO

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 12th and eighth consecutive year, respectively, BMO has been recognized as the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine. BMO has also taken the top spot as the Best Retail Bank in Canada.

The 2022 World Finance Banking Awards recognize BMO's commitment to fostering client-centric relationships, driving digital innovation and transformation, and its comprehensive understanding of evolving client needs and industry developments. BMO's enterprise-wide and cross-border connectivity enables the bank to provide clients a full range of investment and commercial banking products and services.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

Quotes

"For the first time in six years World Finance Magazine has included a Best Retail Bank category for Canada, and BMO is thrilled to take the top spot. This recognition further solidifies BMO's commitment to our retail banking customers, our efforts to accelerate growth, and an overall focus on providing customers with an exceptional experience in every interaction to help them make real financial progress."

-     Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO Financial Group

"For the 12th consecutive year, BMO Private Wealth is pleased to be recognized by World Finance Magazine for our excellence in Private Banking. BMO is mindful of the client experience at every turn and our agile and innovative approach to cultivating and growing client relationships has established the best-in-industry standards year after year. As we look to the path forward, we are encouraged to continue evolving our client-first experiences to help Canada's top affluent families navigate the complexities of managing their wealth and achieve their financial goals."

-     Meghan Meger, Co-Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada
-     Geoff Newton, Co-Head, BMO Private Wealth Canada

"We are honoured to be recognized by World Finance Magazine for the eighth consecutive year as Best Commercial Bank in Canada for our continued commitment to support our clients with the resources and strength of a bank with global capabilities, and the local knowledge to customize solutions to fit their distinct needs. At BMO, we strongly believe that a bank should be more than a source for financing or products to manage your cash flow, and this important recognition is proof that our clients feel the difference when they work with us. We will continue to provide exceptional guidance, access to capital, risk management, research and a global distribution network that will help connect and grow our clients' businesses."

-     Christine Cooper, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group
-     Nadim Hirji, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, BMO Financial Group

For more information please visit:
BMO Private Wealth: bmo.com/privatewealth
BMO Commercial Banking: bmo.com/commercial
BMO Retail Banking: bmo.com/main/personal

To learn more about the World Finance Banking Awards, visit: https://www.worldfinance.com/banking-awards

About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.04 trillion as of April 30, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c8679.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidStocks Cut Losses by Half as T

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks billionaire Ken Griffin is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Griffon’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Billionaire Ken Griffin is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. Kenneth C. Griffin is the founder and Chief Executive Officer […]

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Rolling Over Your 401(k) to an IRA Can Cost You Tens of Thousands. What to Do Instead.

    A Pew Charitable Trusts survey found that retirement savers often incur higher fees when rolling out of an old employer's 401(k) plan to an individual retirement account. Financial pros have some solutions.

  • Carnival Traders Are Voting With Their Feet

    A fundamental analyst at a major sell side firm cut their price target on cruise line operator Carnival Corp to $7 and made a bearish case for the stock going to $0 (zero). The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a decline for the past 12 months telling us that sellers of CCL have been more aggressive than buyers. The weekly OBV line is bearish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Canopy Growth shares fall after it agrees to convert debt into stock in deal with Constellation Brands

    Canopy Growth Corp. fell 17% in premarket trades on Thursday after the company said it reached an agreement with Constellation Brands Inc. to convert about $198 million of convertible debt into stock. Constellation agreed to acquire between 21.93 million or 5.4% of Canopy stock and 30.7 million shares or 7.6% of Canopy stock that will convert from debt. The prices for the stock will range from $2.50 a share to $3.50 a share. Canopy Growth CFO Judy Hong said the transaction will address a "substa

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 10 European Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 European stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is shorting. You can skip our analysis of the economic environment and go directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Shorting These 5 European Stocks. Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates has gone short on European stocks by placing a $10.5 billion bet against them, […]

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • First Solar Rejects US Site for New Factory, Eyes Europe or India Instead

    (Bloomberg) -- First Solar Inc. has decided against building a new factory in the US, citing uncertainties regarding trade policy and tax incentives. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsStocks Finish Almost Flat in Teeter-Totter Session: Markets WrapTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsThe biggest US solar manufacturer is still

  • Will AMD Cut Its Guidance?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported some stellar first-quarter results. Sales of PC processors and graphics cards surged 33%, while server, embedded, and semi-custom chip sales soared 88%. AMD's growth over the past few years has been fueled by market share gains in the PC and server chip markets, the launches of the latest generation of game consoles, and a very strong market for PCs during the pandemic.

  • What You Need To Know About The Lion Electric Company's (TSE:LEV) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in The Lion Electric Company ( TSE:LEV ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...