U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,646.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,534.75
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.80
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    -0.41 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1030
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,800.89
    -2,126.82 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,474.00
    -31.15 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,950.43
    -155.58 (-0.53%)
     

BMRN DEADLINE: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) securities between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 21, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BioMarin class action lawsuit. Commenced on October 22, 2021 in the Northern District of California, the BioMarin class action lawsuit (Berlinger v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., No. 21-cv-08254) charges BioMarin as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the BioMarin class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the BioMarin class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 21, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: BioMarin is developing, among other product candidates, BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy which is in a phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood phenylalanine ("Phe") concentration levels in patients with phenylketonuria ("PKU"). BioMarin's Phearless Phase 1/2 study is evaluating BMN 307 in adults with PKU. On November 7, 2018, BioMarin shared pre-clinical data of BMN 307, which demonstrated lifetime Phe corrections in mouse models, and announced that BioMarin was planning to file an investigational new drug application ("IND") for BMN 307 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in the second half of 2019.

The BioMarin class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, BioMarin had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, BioMarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 5, 2021, BioMarin issued a press release announcing "that the [FDA] placed a clinical hold on the BMN 307 Phearless Phase 1/2 study," which "is evaluating BMN 307, an investigational AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy, in adults with [PKU]." BioMarin advised investors that "[t]he FDA's clinical hold was based on interim safety findings from a pre-clinical, non-GLP pharmacology study." On this news, BioMarin's stock price fell by more than 8%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased BioMarin securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BioMarin class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the BioMarin class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the BioMarin class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the BioMarin class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP


655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101


J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900


jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmrn-deadline-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-investors-with-substantial-losses-have-opportunity-to-lead-class-action-lawsuit-301409145.html

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Net Worth Grew by Nearly $42 Billion After Hertz Ordered 100,000 Teslas

    The world's richest person was worth $271.3 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Intel CEO: Chip shortage highlights a national security issue

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit more production of semiconductors needs to be done in the United States to protect national security.

  • Shipping containers are piling up high on the streets of Long Beach, California

    To ease supply chain issues in Long Beach, local officials suspended zoning rules to allow containers to be stacked up to five high in surrounding neighborhoods.

  • Coal Piles at 24-Year Low at U.S. Utilities on Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Coal stockpiles at U.S. power plants plunged to the lowest in at least 24 years as electricity generators burn the fuel faster than miners can dig it out of the ground. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityInven

  • Intel CEO on chip shortage: 'We have a rough road in front of us'

    The semiconductor shortage is unlikely to end anytime soon, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • Luckin Coffee in $175 million class action settlement over accounting fraud

    Luckin Coffee Inc reached a $175 million settlement of shareholder class-action claims that the Chinese rival to Starbucks fraudulently inflated its share price by falsifying revenue. Lawyers for the shareholders called the all-cash settlement, filed on Monday night, an "excellent result," citing Luckin's liquidation proceeding in the Cayman Islands and its related filing for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The accord also covers Luckin officials, and underwriters of the Xiamen, China-based company's $645 million initial public offering in 2019 and a later offering of American depositary shares.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • GameStop Bets On Crypto With Blockchain-Powered 'Web3 Gaming' Project

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is betting on cryptocurrency even more, as revealed by a recent job listing suggesting that the firm is looking to join Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) in developing the metaverse. What Happened: GameStop recently filed a LinkedIn job listing that says the firm is looking for a candidate fit to fill its "Product Owner - Head of Web3 Gaming" remote job role. The listing reveals that the candidate should have experience with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

  • Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age

    Too many Americans are unprepared for retirement, according to a PwC analysis. Around a quarter of U.S. adults have no savings at all for retirement, and only 36% are on track. Fortunately, several major brokerages offer age-based benchmarks that folks would … Continue reading → The post Guide to Set Retirement Goals By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pepsi to add 500 workers to new digital hubs in Dallas and Barcelona

    PepsiCo Inc. said Tuesday that it will add 500 workers over the next three years at its new digital hubs, launching in Dallas and Barcelona. The Dallas hub will support PepsiCo Foods North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America, while the Barcelona location will serve as the Center of Excellence for PepsiCo Global Digitalization. Together, the facilities will provide access to real-time sales and inventory data, aid in manufacturing and add other digital capabilities. Pepsi stock is up 8.2%

  • Al Harrington’s vow to make Viola a ‘household name’ in a booming cannabis industry

    NBA Legend & Viola Co-Founder Al Harrington&nbsp;joins A Time For Change to discuss breaking ground in the booming cannabis industry, the benefits of marijuana, and empowering the Black community to gain ownership in the marijuana business.

  • The World Is Gobbling Up European Wheat Like Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries around the world are loading up on European wheat at the fastest pace ever after poor harvests in other major exporters.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityThe European Union’s exports may top 11 mill

  • Panel rules on EQT-Equitrans dispute over Hammerhead pipeline

    The arbitration ruling, made Monday and disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday by Equitrans, caps a yearlong dispute between the two former corporate siblings.

  • Soaring Fertilizer Prices Could Force Farmers Into Tough Decisions

    Weather, trade policy and natural gas prices are contributing to record fertilizer prices. That could have a big impact on corn and soybean producers.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo