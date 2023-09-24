BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) insiders have significant skin in the game with 67% ownership

Key Insights

BMTC Group's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

Yves Groseillers owns 65% of the company

Institutional ownership in BMTC Group is 13%

A look at the shareholders of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 67% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of BMTC Group have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of BMTC Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BMTC Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in BMTC Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BMTC Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BMTC Group is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Yves Groseillers, with ownership of 65%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 0.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of BMTC Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of BMTC Group Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a CA$299m stake in this CA$449m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over BMTC Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

