BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on BMTC Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.001 = CA$501k ÷ (CA$603m - CA$100m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, BMTC Group has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for BMTC Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating BMTC Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of BMTC Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, BMTC Group has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for BMTC Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

BMTC Group does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

