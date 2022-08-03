Nexen Tire

- NEXEN TIRE gets OE approval for N’FERA SPORT premium tires with maximum grip and braking power

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer vehicles fitted with NEXEN TIRE’s N’FERA SPORT tires

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it is supplying original equipment (OE) for BMW's latest 2 series active tourer second generation model.



The BMW 2 series active tourer is BMW's first front-wheel-drive minivan, designed with a sporty concept. It is a vehicle with excellent handling, engine and transmission performance and excellent acceleration.

NEXEN TIRE's N'FERA SPORT supplied as tires for the vehicle, is a European premium sports tire that provides excellent drainage performance through 3+1 wide grooves and features asymmetrical patterns suitable for high-speed driving.

The N'FERA SPORT received a "strong" and "purchase" recommendation ratings in summer tire tests conducted by leading European automobile magazines such as Germany's AutoBild, ADAC, and Ace Lenkrad. The tire also won the main prize in the product design category of 'Red Dot Design Awards' in Germany.

Based on quality and technology through continuous research and development, NEXEN TIRE plans to expand the supply of tires for new cars to global premium car manufacturers and strengthen its competitiveness in the European market.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51503ea4-8016-49b6-80dc-8c0df5d09ce2

