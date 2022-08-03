U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,096.50
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,430.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,907.75
    -16.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.70
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.08
    -1.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    -0.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.89
    +1.05 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1670
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,151.65
    +312.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.96
    +10.14 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.88
    -32.23 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer vehicles fitted with NEXEN TIRE's N'FERA SPORT tires

Nexen Tire
·2 min read
Nexen Tire
Nexen Tire

- NEXEN TIRE gets OE approval for N’FERA SPORT premium tires with maximum grip and braking power

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer vehicles fitted with NEXEN TIRE’s N’FERA SPORT tires

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer vehicles fitted with NEXEN TIRE’s N’FERA SPORT tires
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer vehicles fitted with NEXEN TIRE’s N’FERA SPORT tires

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it is supplying original equipment (OE) for BMW's latest 2 series active tourer second generation model.

The BMW 2 series active tourer is BMW's first front-wheel-drive minivan, designed with a sporty concept. It is a vehicle with excellent handling, engine and transmission performance and excellent acceleration.

NEXEN TIRE's N'FERA SPORT supplied as tires for the vehicle, is a European premium sports tire that provides excellent drainage performance through 3+1 wide grooves and features asymmetrical patterns suitable for high-speed driving.

The N'FERA SPORT received a "strong" and "purchase" recommendation ratings in summer tire tests conducted by leading European automobile magazines such as Germany's AutoBild, ADAC, and Ace Lenkrad. The tire also won the main prize in the product design category of 'Red Dot Design Awards' in Germany.

Based on quality and technology through continuous research and development, NEXEN TIRE plans to expand the supply of tires for new cars to global premium car manufacturers and strengthen its competitiveness in the European market.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit: http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51503ea4-8016-49b6-80dc-8c0df5d09ce2

CONTACT: CONTACT: Sylvia Chang, sylvia.chang@pivotp.co.kr


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • EV Startup VinFast Hits the U.S., Opens First Showrooms In California

    VinFast is the latest startup to test American EV demand, and it brings a novel pricing strategy to keep consumer costs down.

  • Tesla Challenger Expands U.S. Sales Operations

    A Tesla rival electric vehicle maker is planning to open more than 30 stores in California and will explore possible expansion to other states across the U.S.

  • Tesla: The Biggest Winner From Joe Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act

    In case you haven't heard yet, Senate Democrats are working on a compromise bill aimed at slowing the rise in healthcare costs while at the same time slowing the growth of carbon emissions to the atmosphere -- the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Valued at some $739 billion in new spending, with some tax tweaks to help pay for it, the IRA proposes allocating (among other things) roughly $369 billion to slowing climate change, including by offering expanded $7,500 federal tax credits for purchase

  • Automakers Blitz Congress to Fix an EV Tax Credit They Can’t Use

    (Bloomberg) -- Automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. are making a last-ditch lobbying push to change Democrats’ proposed new spending bill over concern that they stand to lose out from strict new limits on electric-vehicle credits.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s St

  • Tesla Rival Recalls a Popular Model Due to Fire Concerns

    While Tesla is currently getting a lot of flack for a number of fire risk-related recalls, this is actually something that is fairly common across the auto industry. Due to their high-voltage, lithium-ion batteries used to keep them running, electric vehicles are particularly prone to shorting into a fire that is larger and more difficult to control than what is typically seen with gas-powered engines. The latest auto company to put out a recall notice is German luxury car maker BMW .

  • Remember: Tony Dow Got Back Behind The Wheel Of His First Car Over 55 Years Later

    Remembering Tony Dow and his 1962 Chevy Corvair...

  • What are automotive 'over-the-air' updates? A marketing professor explains

    Whenever automakers discover that a vehicle has a defect or does not comply with U.S. laws, they must notify the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and mail a notice to each customer who owns or leases the affected vehicles. Automakers must also recall those cars, trucks or SUVs – which means they have to fix the defect across the entire fleet. People with recalled vehicles usually have to schedule a visit to an authorized dealership, where a mechanic repairs the car. But vehicles ar

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Launches Model 3 Rival, Massive Overseas Expansion

    Tesla stock has rebounded on earnings. China's BYD is expanding overseas as it begins sales of the Seal, a Model 3 rival.

  • Toyota Denied a Warranty Repair on GR86 Engine Because It Found a Photo of the Car Drifting

    GR86 owners might want to be careful about what they post online, lest their warranty be voided.

  • 2023 Genesis G90 Brings Luxury to Your Door

    Packed with features and rich materials, the luxurious new Genesis G90 aims for ecstasy.

  • Q&A: What we know about co-pilot’s mysterious mid-flight exit before RDU landing

    There are many questions about the co-pilot who exited his plane before it made an emergency landing at RDU Friday. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Climate Bill Would Put US Back in Global Race for EV Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThis week, everyone working on energy and climate issues in the US is intensely focused on the Inflation Reduction Act, looking for smoke signals as to whether it will pass an

  • British Airways Halts Ticket Sales on Domestic, European Heathrow Routes

    The airline said the move to pause sales on all domestic and European routes from the airport was aimed at accommodating customers needing to rebook travel because of flight cancellations.

  • Honda sales still hampered by supply chain crunch

    Honda sales are down 40% through the first seven months of 2022. The automaker, which bases much of its North American operations in Marysville, Tuesday said July sales were down 47.4% to 71,235 vehicles in that period. Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) said it is seeing unprecedented turn rates for both Honda and Acura models as consumers have been pre-buying much of the available stock.

  • 1969 Volkswagen Beetle Is A Bug That Packs A Punch

    This incredible German sports car is a tiny convertible with a lot of fun to offer.

  • AUTOCANADA EXPANDS INTO WESTERN MANITOBA WITH ACQUISITION OF KELLEHER FORD DEALERSHIP AND COLLISION CENTRE IN BRANDON, MANITOBA

    AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, announced today that it has acquired Kelleher Ford, a new and used vehicle Ford dealership and collision centre, located in Brandon, Manitoba.

  • Chevy Bolt owners must choose between rebates and battery defect lawsuits

    Chevy is offering a rebate to Bolt EV owners hit by price drops, but only if they waive the right to sue over battery fires.

  • Volvo Cars July sales drop 21.5%, sees improvement ahead

    OSLO (Reuters) -Volvo Car Group's July sales were down 21.5% from a year earlier as supply chain problems continued to hamper production, but could rebound in the coming months, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday. A shortage of semiconductors and other components has squeezed auto industry output and sales in recent quarters, but Volvo said last month it was seeing a "marked improvement" in the stabilisation of its supply chain. "Provided this normalisation continues, the company expects production to progressively increase in the coming months," Volvo Cars said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

    It's designed to shuttle four VIPs (and their luggage) between congested cities.