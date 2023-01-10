U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,611.00
    -59.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,170.25
    -15.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.30
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.16
    -0.47 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.08 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9750
    +0.1090 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,242.88
    +29.93 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    +1.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.26
    -25.68 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

BMW brand delivers 2.1 million vehicles in 2022

·1 min read
Zurich Classic Car Award 2022 event in Zurich

BERLIN (Reuters) - The BMW brand delivered 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, down 5.1% from the previous year, but still maintained its number one position in the global premium segment, the company said on Tuesday.

The BMW Group delivered 2.4 million vehicles, a 4.8% decrease from last year. The Group was able to more than double the sales of fully-electric vehicles to 215,755 units.

"We are confident we can build on this success in 2023, as we continue to see particularly high order intake for our fully-electric models," said Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots

    BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who took office on Jan. 1 after defeating Bolsonaro in an October election, vowed to bring those responsible to justice. Bolsonaro, who flew to the United States days before his term in office ended, went to a hospital in Orlando on Monday complaining of intestinal pains related to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign.

  • Ethiopian report on Boeing 737 Max crash draws criticism from investigators

    The National Transportation Safety Board said the findings ignore factors that contributed to the crashes.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • GM Joins Forces With Tesla Against the Government

    It is rare to see General Motors and Tesla on the same side. Usually the two car manufacturers are opponents and rivals. One of the sticking points remains the fact that President Joe Biden gave General Motors praise that should have gone to Elon Musk's company.

  • Ford to Partner With LG on Turkey Battery Plant, Drops SK

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will partner with LG Energy Solution Ltd. to build a new battery plant in Turkey, dropping a deal with SK On Co., as the US carmaker seeks to speed up the shift to clean cars and diversify its battery suppliers, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Rebounds After Slashing China Prices Amid BYD Competition

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • Feds question Tesla over Musk tweet on update to 'Full Self-Driving' system

    A tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk prompted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to seek details from the electric vehicle giant in connection with a larger probe.

  • Expensive, Treacherous, Beautiful: The Battle Over Dirt Roads

    As a girl growing up in the late 1970s, Heather Uhlar spent many happy hours riding her pony along the dirt roads in her hometown, Chatham, New York, stopping here and there to swim in a creek or amble through rolling pastures flecked with asters and goldenrods. Even then, she understood that Chatham’s dirt roads were something wonderful. “I just always thought dirt roads gave our area character,” Uhlar, 49, said recently. “They made us special.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New Y

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • Two people from North Carolina killed in fiery plane crash in Virginia, officials say

    The crash sparked a large brush fire, and authorities evacuated nearby homes.

  • U.S. asks Tesla about Musk tweet on driver monitoring function

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Monday said it was in contact with Tesla about a tweet Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote about a driver monitoring function. A Dec. 31 tweet suggested drivers with more than 10,000 miles using Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software system should be able to disable the "steering wheel nag," an alert that instructs drivers to hold the wheel to confirm they are paying attention. Musk responded: "Agreed, update coming in Jan."

  • How cars with picnic tables and champagne coolers helped Rolls-Royce to its best year in history

    After missing out on World Cup glory and ending the year signed to a Saudi Arabian club that few people had heard of before he joined, 2022 is likely to go down as a year Cristiano Ronaldo would rather forget.

  • 2022 U.S. Auto Sales Fall to a Decade Low

    Severe supply chain snarls and tight inventories drag down U.S. light vehicle sales in 2022 to a decade low. Will the supply crunch morph into a demand slowdown in 2023?

  • How Consumer Reports ranks 11 popular electric vehicles for reliability

    Consumer Reports asked readers about the problems they’ve had in the last 12 months, here's what EV owners complained about most.

  • 2023 Kia EV6 Review: Just as practical as it's cool (and it's really cool)

    The Kia EV6 is a top-recommended EV and midsize crossover, including its Wind, GT-Line and GT models.

  • Widening Highways Doesn't Fix Traffic. So Why Do We Keep Doing It?

    Interstate 710 in Los Angeles is, like the city itself, famous for its traffic. Freight trucks traveling between the city and the port of Long Beach, along with commuters, clog the highway. The trucks idle in the congestion, contributing to poor air quality in surrounding neighborhoods that are home to more than 1 million people. The proposed solution was the same one transportation officials across the country have used since the 1960s: Widen the highway. But although adding lanes can ease cong

  • Michigan family soothed by 'guardian angels' who appeared after scary early-morning car crash

    A family in Michigan is thanking their lucky stars — and a couple of "guardian angels" — after their car was totaled in a crash early in the morning on New Year's Day.

  • After hot pursuit, an innocent bystander is dead. KCK police must weigh public safety | Opinion

    Law enforcement experts warn that high-speed chases put people who have nothing to do with any crime at risk.

  • Rolls Royce Had a Hell of a Year

    Rolls Royce recorded its best-selling year of all time, Honda makes it sound like its Acura marque might be dead in another market and Tesla buyers are protesting in China as the automaker keeps slashing prices around the world. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday January 9th 2023.

  • 'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding 'really fast' -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The acting head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is "working really fast" on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021. "We're investing a lot of resources," said NHTSA acting head Ann Carlson in comments to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Washington. In June, NHTSA upgraded to an engineering analysis its defect probe into 830,000 Tesla vehicles with driver assistance system Autopilot and involving crashes with parked emergency vehicles.