BMW brand delivers record 2.21 million vehicles in 2021

(Reuters) - The BMW brand delivered an all-time high of 2.21 million vehicles in 2021, up 9.1% from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, and more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles globally.

The BMW Group delivered 2.52 million vehicles, an 8.4% increase from last year.

Nearly a quarter of BMW and Mini vehicles sold in Europe (23%) were either hybrid or fully-electric cars, the carmaker said, falling to 13% on a global level.

(Reporting by Gdansk newsroom, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • Electric Vehicles Drive Growth for China Car Sales

    China’s car market snapped a three-year decline last year, helped by strong sales of electric vehicles, though the global chip shortage and Covid-19 outbreaks in the country disrupted some production.

  • BMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen vehicle deliveries fell 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million hurt by supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year. Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73% to over 369,000 vehicles, making up 7.5% of total deliveries. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Bears U-Turn on Emerging Currencies as Fed Hikes Draw Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency watchers are reining in bearish emerging-market calls, betting that the asset class is now in a better position to withstand Federal Reserve rate hikes when they come.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’

  • Rolls-Royce car sales hit record high in 2021

    Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce raced to record-high sales in 2021.They soared 49% despite the global health crisis as demand for luxury vehicles surged, the carmaker said.The company sold 5,586 cars in total.Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes."All markets, regions worldwide were on a clear growth path in comparison to 2020. We haven't seen a single market tanking or whatever. Something I haven't seen before in my entire career here. I am now, 12 years with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in that position, and I've never seen all markets worldwide on such a strong level. It's amazing."The BMW-owned company joined other premium automakers like Bentley and Aston-Martin in reporting higher sales.Like Rolls-Royce, Britain's Bentley saw a record year in 2021, with global purchases up 31%.It comes as travel restrictions have left many wealthy consumers with more disposable income.Mueller-Oetvoes says the challenge now is not finding customers, but producing enough cars: "There is also quite a lot of wealth accumulated and that is spent into luxury goods. So for that reason, we profited from that development, obviously, and have seen a great, great year."Rolls-Royce is committed to going electric by 2030.Mueller-Oetvoes said the company was a 'perfect fit' for EVs, due to its tradition of near-silent running.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Sainsbury's raises profit outlook despite Christmas sales fall

    British supermarket group Sainsbury's on Wednesday raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger than expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance. UK supermarkets faced tough comparisons against Christmas 2020 when a lockdown meant food and drink sales boomed. While restrictions for Christmas 2021 were less severe, supermarkets still benefited from consumer nervousness over the spread of the Omicron variant which kept them away from bars and restaurants.

  • IMF: Crypto not ‘fringe’ anymore, link to stocks may pose systemic risks

    The International Monetary Fund is warning there is a growing connection between cryptocurrency and financial markets, which poses risks to the financial system.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Might Be Near a Bottom; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • DMV 'revisiting' its approach to regulating Tesla's public self-driving test

    In light of videos showing self-driving Teslas attempting dangerous maneuvers, the California DMV is considering whether to require the company to conform to the same laws as other robot car makers.

  • Tesla Stock: China Sales Topped 70,000 In December

    Tesla December sales in China surged, as a Jan. 1 subsidy cut spurred demand from several EV makers.

  • TuSimple Stock Can Rise 80% Because Self-Driving Tech Is a ‘Must-Have’ in Trucking

    KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler launched coverage of the autonomous-truck start-up with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

  • GM Takes Aim at Carvana, Vroom With Used-Car Website

    The auto maker’s new CarBravo a marketplace will let U.S. GM dealers sell used cars online, a move that adds new competition to the used-vehicle market and reflects a strategic shift for GM.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Q4 Sales Numbers Released?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • General Motors debuts new CarBravo platform to sell used vehicles amid soaring inflation

    A new digital retail platform called CarBravo due to launch this spring aims to stamp out local market inefficiencies and bring dealers into the internet age.

  • Rivian produced a skosh more than 1,000 electric vehicles in 2021

    U.S. electric automaker Rivian reported Monday it produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021 — a figure that is in line with expectations that the company lowered last month. Rivian delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to a release issued Monday. The production and delivery numbers combined with a WSJ report that Rivian's COO left the company last month sent shares down.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • China's annual auto sales climb for first time since 2017

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's auto sales last year grew for the first time since 2017, industry data showed on Wednesday, boosted partly by a jump of 1.5 times in sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs). Overall sales in the world's biggest car market rose 3.8% year-on-year, after monthly sales of 2.79 million vehicles in December brought total sales for 2021 to 26.28 million，data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. Production and sales are expected to be better in 2022 than last year on the prospect that issues such as chip shortage and high prices of raw materials ease, CAAM said in a statement.

  • Here are the best-selling vehicles in Louisville and Kentucky

    Pickup trucks were the best-selling new and used vehicles in the United States in 2021, and that trend holds true when looking locally. A study by car search engine website ISeeCars.com looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to determine the most popular used and new cars across the country nationally, by metro area, and by state. The Ford F-150 is the best selling in both categories nationally and in the Louisville metro area.