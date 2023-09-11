Mini jump starts Britain’s electric car industry – but a bumpy road lies ahead

mini ev

BMW has helped to jump start Britain’s stalling car industry with a £600m upgrade to its Mini factory in Oxford.

The investment in the Cowley plant, confirmed on Monday, will see it retooled to produce electric cars.

It ends months of speculation about the future of Mini manufacturing in Britain and takes the total invested in electrifying the UK car industry in recent years to more than £6bn.

The Cowley factory will manufacture electric versions of the 3-door Mini Cooper and the new Aceman, a “small” SUV expected next year. Output will be 100pc electric by 2030.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), hailed the announcement as “another vote of confidence” for British automotive manufacturing.

It came days after Vauxhall owner Stellantis started electric vehicle (EV) production at its Ellesmere Port plant last week, itself the beneficiary of a recent £100m cash injection from its owners.

Yet looming post-Brexit EU trade tariffs and questions about British battery manufacturing mean question marks still loom over the auto industry.

UK automotive manufacturing faces tough challenges amid the drive to net zero, the resulting shift to EVs and questions about its competitiveness against the likes of China, Germany and the US.

British car production is still down 30pc on pre-pandemic levels, thanks to a combination of lockdown policies and shortages of critical components such as computer chips.

Figures from the SMMT show how the EV revolution is gathering momentum, however. Between 2018 and 2022 the number of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles built in Britain increased 69pc, rising to a total of 234,066 last year.

More than 7,400 electric Minis were registered in the UK last year, making it the sixth best-selling EV in Britain, behind vehicles from Tesla, Kia and Volkswagen.

However, the industry risks running up against a blocker in the form of battery supply.

The Faraday Institute, which focuses on battery technology research and commercialisation, says Britain needs more than 100 gigawatt-hours of battery supply per year to meet projected EV production demand by 2030. Today, the UK has just 2 gigawatt-hours of EV battery production per year.

Nissan and Tata, the Indian group that owns Jaguar Land Rover, have both announced plans to invest billions of pounds setting up gigafactories in Britain. But far more capacity will be needed.

Milan Nedeljković, BMW’s board member for production, said the parent company of Mini had no plans to set up its own UK battery plant. However, he added: “We have to solve this supply issue as well.”

Nedeljković said BMW was “working very intensively with our supply base to have the best conditions for our production here in the UK” and was open to sourcing batteries from Europe.

For the moment, the Oxford Mini plant is relying on Asian suppliers, including two Chinese battery manufacturers.

Overshadowing Monday’s announcement was a growing political row over the UK’s relationship with China, which

is the world’s biggest supplier of electric vehicle batteries. The arrest of a suspected spy working for Beijing on the parliamentary estate has sent shockwaves through Westminster.

At a press conference at Mini’s Cowley factory, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch defended continued business links with China.

“At the moment China is leading on this technology. We wouldn’t be able to get to where we want to get to on net zero by stopping Chinese products,” she said.

Despite fervent hopes in Whitehall, establishing a financially sustainable electric vehicle supply chain in Britain has so far been a slow and frustrating process.

Earlier this year plans to set up a UK gigafactory by Britishvolt fell apart after the company crashed into administration, despite promises of £100m in government support.

Acknowledging the Mini factory’s century-long presence in Oxford, Nedeljković observed that industrial heritage must always play second fiddle to having a “profitable business case.”

“It’s about how much you can invest and your return on investment,” he said.

Questions over investment are closely accompanied by scrutiny of government subsidies, which for the EV industry are mostly doled out by the £1bn Automotive Transformation Fund.

BMW is believed to have received around £75m of government support for the overhaul of its factory and just how long the Treasury can keep writing cheques is an open question.

Darren Jones, the Labour MP and until last week chairman of Parliament’s business and trade select committee, has queried the level of handouts given to EV companies.

He called for more transparency in July after Jaguar Land Rover unveiled its £4bn EV battery factory, reportedly supported by £500m of taxpayer cash.

Last year BMW said it was planning to halt production of new EVs at Cowley because the factory was “not geared up” for full-scale production of the new technology.



Automotive analyst Matthias Schmidt claims BMW was “unashamedly playing the subsidy card, which many have done before them”. He highlights that both Stellantis and Nissan have received financial backing to support their electric vehicle plants in recent years.

Badenoch said the Government was “proud to be able to support BMW Group’s investment, which will secure high-quality jobs, strengthen our supply chains, and boost Britain’s economic growth.”

However, Schmidt predicts Cowley’s workforce will shrink, even as a BMW spokesman says the company is “not talking” about any “changes to the number of associates” at the Mini factory.

Schmidt says: “EVs simply require fewer employees [to produce] due to less parts, fewer stations on the production line and a more automated production process.”

Electric vehicles have no engine and thus fewer moving parts than their conventional counterparts. Fewer parts means fewer people are needed on the production line.

Lurking in the background is the question of EU trade tariffs, which are an existential threat to the broader industry.

Under current post-Brexit rules set to come into force from January, cars travelling in either direction across the Channel will face a 10pc tariff unless they meet strict rules around the sourcing of local parts.

Carmakers have warned the policy could have a devastating effect on trade given supply chains for batteries are nowhere near where they need to be. Manufacturers including BMW have called for a delay to the tariff’s introduction.

Professor David Bailey of the University of Birmingham, an expert on automotive tariffs, says he thinks Monday’s announcement signals a potential climb-down from Brussels.

“There’s a lot of pressure on both the UK side, and also on the European side from carmakers on the [EU] Commission to shift on it,” he says.

He believes it is unlikely BMW would expand in the UK without some knowledge of how the political fights over tariffs are likely to end.

“There are those who recognise ‘well, actually, this is self defeating’ because it means 10pc tariffs on imports and exports of EVs between the UK and the EU,” he says. “They’ll probably just be undercut by the Chinese cars; that’ll be counterproductive.”

In the meantime, uncertainty remains. While BMW’s £600m investment in Mini manufacturing is a positive for the UK, the road to industrial success remains a bumpy one.

